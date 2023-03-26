Clear Lake has always been a community full of rich history, natural beauty, and an entrepreneurial spirit. This past year, Clear Lake continued to demonstrate its progress and determination to grow. As we reflect on the past year, it is clear that Clear Lake has made great strides in supporting its business community and improving its quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Clear Lake celebrated several exciting developments the past year, including the opening of the Fairfield Inn and Suites, an 85-room hotel and conference center, which was a remarkable accomplishment given that hotel construction was halted across the country due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Don McLean visited Clear Lake and sang at the Historic Surf Ballroom. He also released a documentary, "The Day the Music Died," showcasing Clear Lake as a place that has lovingly kept alive the legacy of the the three stars who died in a February 1959 plane crash. The Lady of the Lake celebrated 35 years cruising Clear Lake, and several new businesses opened their doors, including the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center, 173 Degrees Craft Distillery, Lake Life Rentals, The Legacy Grill, and Surfside.

One of the most significant developments in Clear Lake this past year was the restoration of the Seawall, which secured a place on the National Register of Historic Places. The restoration project was essential for preserving the historic character of the lakefront and ensuring the safety of the community for generations to come.

The community also broke ground on the Everybody Plays Inclusive Playground, which will provide a space for children of all abilities to play and connect with one another. This project is a reflection of Clear Lake's commitment to making the community more inclusive and accessible for all.

One of the most exciting developments in 2022 was that Clear Lake was named a Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking grant recipient. The Surf District revitalization project will build on the Surf's National Historic Landmark designation, preserve its music history, and continue to draw people to Clear Lake for generations to come.

These developments have contributed to Clear Lake's economic growth, making the community an even more attractive place for businesses and individuals to call home. Private investment, development, and progress are expected to continue this year, further strengthening Clear Lake's economic future.

This year the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 80 years of serving the Clear Lake area. The Chamber's work has evolved over time, but its commitment to supporting the business community has remained steadfast. In addition to supporting businesses, the Chamber recognizes the importance of improving North Iowa's quality of life through engaging events and promoting Clear Lake as a prime tourism destination achieving record-breaking attendance at events like Color the Wind, Thursdays on Main, and TRI Clear Lake.

The Chamber will continue to support Clear Lake tourism, executing award-winning events, and connect, promote, and support Chamber members. By doing so, the Chamber aims to create a thriving destination and drive community prosperity.

Clear Lake's progress this past year is a testament to its economic strength. The future looks bright here, as the community continues to make strides in supporting its businesses, improving its quality of life, and attracting new visitors and residents.

