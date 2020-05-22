Clear Creek honored for PLTW program's 'incredible impact'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clear Creek Elementary has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for increasing access, engagement and achievement in its launch program offered to students in pre-K through fifth grade.

Clear Creek Elementary began offering Project Lead The Way, or PLTW, in 2017, and now 100% of its students participate in a PLTW program.

The programs are aimed at inspiring and engaging students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and preparing them with the knowledge and skills they’ll need to succeed in any career path they choose.

Since PLTW, all students have been part of a community of learners who demonstrate strong communication skills as well as the ability to problem solve, display rich vocabulary and apply their knowledge to the world around them.

According to Clear Creek Elementary Principal Sally Duesenberg, the school hosts a PLTW Showcase each spring for community members to see the programs in action. Students share their experiences and give tours of classrooms where students are working on modules.

“PLTW is a familiar acronym in our community,” she said. “Overall, it has had an incredible impact on building our students’ confidence as learners.”

