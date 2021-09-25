'Clean Water Boys' take on Mason City waterways one piece of trash at a time

"I said, 'I’m going to go out there and get in,' and I pulled out a headlight assembly from an F-150 and I said, 'What else is in here?' and we started going around and picking stuff up and we ended up filling the bed of this truck," Thompson recalled.

He said that from there he and his two sons got inspired to see what else was around town. What could they find in little hidden streams that people rarely pay attention to?

"I have got a TV that we pulled out. I have fixed it. It works," Thompson said. "Hubcaps were one of the first things ... safety cones ... five-gallon bucket out of the water ... manhole covers ... just anything."

What Thompson and his sons find can be broken down into one of three categories: Stuff they recycle, stuff they reuse (or "upcycle") and stuff they have to trash. Tires are a big one that fall into the latter category. As is Styrofoam.

"I hate finding Styrofoam because the ducks and geese and fish will confuse that for food and they can easily blow up and die. So Styrofoam is my absolute nemesis," Thompson said.

Bring a camera

According to him, such work necessitates some specific gear.