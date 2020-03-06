Clarion-Goldfield-Dows hires new superintendent

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows school district has hired a new superintendent to replace the retiring Bob Olson.

The district's board met in closed session after interviewing three finalists on Feb. 26.

Joseph Nelson, athletic director for the Johnston Community School District, has verbally accepted the position. His contract will be approved pending a successful background check, at the district's March 12 board meeting, according to a press release issued by the CGD school district.

Nelson is in his third year as athletic director at Johnston, where he oversees a $1.3 million annual budget for 21 sports and 124 academic and activity programs. Before that, he served as an elementary school principal in the Southeast Polk Schools district. He started his career as an elementary school teacher and coach with Earlham Schools.

He will officially begin his duties on July 1.

