The city of Mason City will work with Kirk Apartments owner Ed Kent in the aftermath of the fire that gutted the building Monday, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said Tuesday.

Burnett said it's too soon to know the details of how that will look. The structural integrity of the building at 206 N. Federal Ave. was severely compromised by the blaze.

"I think it's too early to talk about things like that. We're in the middle of working with the owner to figure out the plan moving forward," Burnett said. "Obviously, the fire department is still on scene and still working."

Emergency responders were called to the building shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Mason City Fire Department. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building. They performed a search and rescue operation to ensure all residents escaped the building without injury.

As they evacuated residents, firefighters fought the blaze on multiple floors of the building. Conditions worsened as the fire spread between floor and ceiling space in the three-story, 44-unit building.

As conditions deteriorated, fire crews were forced out of the building and had to fight the fire from outside as the structural integrity of the building began to fail. Crews continued fighting the blaze until about 9 p.m. and remained on scene overnight to extinguish smaller areas of fire.

The fire appeared to be contained around 2:30 p.m. but flared up again just after 5 p.m. Firefighters were unable to contain the blaze, which resulted in a total loss of the building. Firefighters were still dousing the building with water Tuesday as it continued to smolder.

Building residents said they were initially told they would be allowed to reenter the complex to collect belongings, but the flare-up prevented that from happening.

The building did not have a sprinkler system on any floor. A fire alarm system alerted tenants to the danger.

The cause of the fire and the flare up is unknown at this time. Investigators from the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division are assisting with the investigation.

Burnett said he's met with Police Chief Jeff Brinkley and Fire Chief Erik Bullinger to discuss the best and safest course of action going forward.

"We continue to work through it, but it's still a developing situation," Brinkley said. "As we continue to address the building and the public safety side of it winds down, then we'll get into those questions."

According to the news release, "As the structural integrity of this building is uncertain at this time, a safe perimeter has been established, and citizens are reminded that debris may fall in this area unexpectedly. Barricades for streets as well as sidewalks are in place, and updates will be given as changes are made."

