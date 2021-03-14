City to close lanes on 19th Street Southwest starting Monday

Travelers on thoroughfare 19th Street Southwest might want to find another way to work next week.
Starting Monday and lasting until Friday, March 19, the city will close one lane of 19th Street Southwest in each direction between McKinley and Grover avenues.
Concrete will be poured to finish repairs from a previous water main break.
Jaci Smith
Editor
