 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to close lanes on 19th Street Southwest starting Monday
0 comments
alert top story

City to close lanes on 19th Street Southwest starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Travelers on thoroughfare 19th Street Southwest might want to find another way to work next week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Starting Monday and lasting until Friday, March 19, the city will close one lane of 19th Street Southwest in each direction between McKinley and Grover avenues.

Concrete will be poured to finish repairs from a previous water main break. 

Road construction
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News