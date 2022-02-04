 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Mason City will suspended alternate side parking

A plow clears a road near downtown Mason City as snow falls in January 2020.

City of Mason City announced that alternate side parking and emergency snow route has been suspended, effective Friday.

The City of Mason City will notify local media outlets if reinstated, according to a press release. The information is also available on www.masoncity.net or via the alternate side parking telephone line at 641-424-7188.

Individuals that like the City of Mason City on social media and have opted-in to TextMyGov by texting "MCPARKING" to 918696 will also be notified. When possible, the City of Mason City will try to provide a 48-hour advance notice in the event of significant snow.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

