City of Mason City will enact alternate side parking Thursday night

City of Mason City announced that alternate side parking and emergency snow route begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

A press release detailed the alternate side parking ordinance and emergency snow route was going into effect due to forecast for measurable snow. The alternate side parking and emergency snow route will be in effect until further notice.

During the time the ordinance is in effect, the following will be applied according to a press release:

Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

People moving their vehicles from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the night before.

On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

The emergency snow route, which includes First Street Northwest from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on First Street northwest from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.

Alternate side parking regulations do not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 65 south of 8th Street South and north of Fifth Street North, nor to the business district.

The Operation & Maintenance Department also asks that parents to not allow children to play in piles of snow along street curbs. Children are known to be injured by snow removal equipment.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

