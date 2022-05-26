 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Mason City offices will be closed on Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City City Hall Renovations

Mason City City Hall has recently finished renovations, with new security and upgrades to staff workplaces.

 Rae Burnette

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. This includes City Hall and other city offices and facilities.

Sanitation staff will not be running routes on Monday according to a release. The make-up day for garbage, recyclable and yard waste collection service for those who normally have pick-up on this day will be Wednesday, June 1 and must be set out by 7 a.m.

The public transit buses will not operate on Memorial Day.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

