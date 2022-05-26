City of Mason City offices will be closed on Memorial Day

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. This includes City Hall and other city offices and facilities.
Sanitation staff will not be running routes on Monday according to a release. The make-up day for garbage, recyclable and yard waste collection service for those who normally have pick-up on this day will be Wednesday, June 1 and must be set out by 7 a.m.
The public transit buses will not operate on Memorial Day.
