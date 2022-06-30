 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Globe Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Clear Lake Bank & Trust

City of Mason City offices will be closed July 4

  • 0
LOSST 1

Mason City Hall 

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

According to a release, city transit buses will not be operating on July 4.

Sanitation will not be collected on Monday, July 4. The make-up day for sanitation services that normally have pick-up on Monday will be Wednesday, July 6.

For more information contact the sanitation division at 641-421-3691 or the transit division at 641-421-3616.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds asks court to restore ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

Reynolds asks court to restore ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

DES MOINES — Abortions would be illegal in Iowa once a fetal heartbeat can be detected — at six weeks, often before a woman knows she’s pregnant — under a pair of requests Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she plans to submit to Iowa courts.

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News