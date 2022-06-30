City of Mason City offices will be closed July 4

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
According to a release, city transit buses will not be operating on July 4.
Sanitation will not be collected on Monday, July 4. The make-up day for sanitation services that normally have pick-up on Monday will be Wednesday, July 6.
For more information contact the sanitation division at 641-421-3691 or the transit division at 641-421-3616.
