City of Mason City offices will be closed July 4

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

According to a release, city transit buses will not be operating on July 4.

Sanitation will not be collected on Monday, July 4. The make-up day for sanitation services that normally have pick-up on Monday will be Wednesday, July 6.

For more information contact the sanitation division at 641-421-3691 or the transit division at 641-421-3616.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.