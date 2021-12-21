 Skip to main content
City of Mason City offices closed for Christmas

Mason City Hall

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Dec. 24 in observance of the Christmas holiday according to a press release.

Those residents that normally have city sanitation services on Friday will have collection on Dec. 22. Mason City Transit will not be operating on Dec. 24.

City offices will also be closed on Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year's holiday. The residents that have city sanitation services on Friday will have collection on Dec. 29.

Mason City Transit will be operating on Dec. 31, but ending routes an hour early at 4:30 p.m.

City of Mason City reminds citizens are asked to have their garbage and recyclables on the curb by 7 a.m. on the sanitation pick-up day. Those with questions can contact the transit division at 641-421-3616 or the sanitation division at 641-421-3691.

