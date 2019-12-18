{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake City Council

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory highlights the proposed letter of intent with the Clear Lake Community School District for a new health, wellness and recreation center Monday evening.

The city of Clear Lake has taken its first official step toward a partnership with the Clear Lake Community School District that could result in a health, wellness and recreation center for its residents.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved, with Bennett Smith and Jim Boehnke absent, a letter of intent outlining the parameters for the partnership Monday evening during its meeting.

“It was indicated at the last meeting that it’d be a nonbinding letter of intent, essentially memorializing the mutual understandings and good faith effort between the school and the city to work together toward ultimately a future 28E agreement ... that would really better, more strictly, lay out how the operation of the facility would be handled and how it would be financed,” said Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory.

The council’s action comes two weeks after Flory publicly reviewed the draft letter of intent, which was prepared in collaboration with Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee who was at the council’s meeting, with the council.

Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the letter of intent with the Clear Lake Community School District related to a new health, wellness and recreation center Monday evening.

City and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a health, wellness and recreation center on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street, about three months ago.

Residents voiced support for the project in an online survey and at three listening posts this fall, but in March, they’ll be asked to take it to the polls.

The Clear Lake School Board established the language for a March 3, 2020, ballot question last month.

Clear Lake Wellness Center

Atura Architecture of Clear Lake has created this conceptual drawing to show where a wellness center could be built south of the Clear Lake High School gym. 

If approved by voters, the school district would be able to contract indebtedness and issue general obligation bonds up to $18 million to secure the elementary school entrance; repair and improve the elementary, middle and high schools and the athletic facility at the Lions Field Complex; and construct additions to the middle and high schools, including the health, wellness and recreation center.

The proposed health, wellness and recreation center is estimated to cost about $10.2 million.

According to the letter of intent, the Clear Lake Community School District will lead the design, construction and financing of the project based on its needs, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations, including staffing, cleaning, general maintenance and routine repairs of the facility.

Download PDF Clear Lake CSD Wellness Center Study

The city of Clear Lake will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities to be determined after the required notices and public hearings.

The letter of intent states the city and the school district may consider a health, wellness and recreation center as well as adult and youth recreation programs related to the center in a formal 28E agreement.

Flory told the City Council its letter of intent action will be followed by the general obligation bond issuance process.

A formal 28E agreement would be executed no later than 30 days after the successful passage of the public referendum in 2020, the letter of intent says. If the referendum fails by the required percentage, the letter of intent will be void.

“Let’s look forward to a positive vote March 3,” Mayor Nelson Crabb said, concluding discussion about the item.

The Clear Lake Community District School Board will be discussing the letter of intent as well as voting on a resolution calling for the March bond referendum at its Jan. 14 meeting, Gee said.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

