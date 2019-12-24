Christmas comes to the Cerro Gordo County jail

This year, Sheila, 31, who declined to have her last name published, and Justin Glidden, 32, were among the inmates.

Sheila said the gifts are something to look forward to and help inmates keep faith and have hope.

"It’s good to see somebody actually have spirit left. No matter what they’ve been through they always have spirit,” she said.

Glidden, who’s happened to be in jail during the past four Christmas seasons, said he thinks it’s wonderful that the church comes to the jail and gives gifts to the inmates.

“The last year I was here, I showed up, and I don’t know, it gives people hope,” he said.

The gifts really boost the morale of some of the inmates also, Glidden said.

“There’s people in here who don’t get nothing,” he said. “They don’t have any families out there, they don’t have nobody, and when [the church] comes and shows up and does that, it just gives them more hope.”

“We’re all just kind of waiting for that end date to get out of here,” he said. “As long as people aren’t fighting back there, it’s a good day.”