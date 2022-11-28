Christmas by the Lake planning comes together

Saturday, Clear Lake will be celebrating its 27th Annual Christmas by the Lake, this year featuring the Minneapolis-based Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

Greg Schmidt, committee member and co-operator of Festivals International, is in charge of booking musical entertainers. He was thinking of ways to draw attention to the war in Ukraine while still highlighting their culture, and decided to book the dance ensemble. As a non-profit group, all proceeds go toward war relief in Ukraine.

According to Schmidt, securing this act would not have been possible without sponsorships from the Clear Lake Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 187 and the Globe Gazette. The dance ensemble will perform at the Clear Lake Arts Center at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Another feature of the event is celebration favorite interactive theater performers who walk the streets as Charles Dickens Victorian characters. Schmidt also has the responsibility of recruiting these actors.

Through his role in Festivals International, Schmidt has over 200 performers and groups to choose from to gather entertainment for various festivals and events. This year, Christmas by the Lake will see characters including Father Christmas, Nigel the Nice, a snow princess and more.

“I encourage the public to connect with and have fun with our characters, because they’re out there in the cold for three hours, and they are there to entertain,” said Schmidt. “Some of them will be handing out candy, so they (attendees) definitely want to interact with the Dickens-inspired characters.”

The Christmas by the Lake Committee formed and celebrated its first event in 1995, focused on assisting families in creating memories while also driving business to downtown Clear Lake shops. The event has only gotten bigger in the nearly 30 years since its inception, attracting roughly 10,000-12,000 visitors each year, according to committee chair Gene Madson.

Despite the event’s size, the committee only needs about a month and a half to plan the event.

With most of its members participating in the planning process since the event started, the roles and responsibilities quickly fall into place.

“Our committee is great,” said Trish Fundermann, Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce events director. “Everybody has their specific area that they do; it just comes together and happens.”

After each event, the committee comes together for a final time that year to discuss what went well and where they can improve the following year. Then, when planning the next event, they discuss any new activities they would like to implement. This year, local businesses, as well as the Zion Lutheran Church, have joined to put on their own activities for visitors.

Some of the event’s significant draws include the visit of Santa and Mrs. Claus, crowning of the prince and princess, horse-drawn sleigh and carriage rides, lighted parade and fireworks.

The event’s major sponsors include Clear Lake Bank & Trust, CL Tel, Kingland Systems Corporation, ITC, McKesson and Pritchard Family Auto.

“It’s a fun time,” said Madson. “The number of people who have never been there before that just say, ‘What a wonderful day this is,’ is amazing.

This story has been updated to include an additional event sponsor.