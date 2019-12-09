Lake Theatre won first place for its float in the Christmas by the Lake lighted parade on Saturday.
The first place prize was $300 in Clear Lake Chamber Bucks.
Pritchard’s received $175 in Chamber Bucks for its second-place float, and CL Tel earned $75 for its third-place float.
There were about 30 entries in the lighted parade, which had the theme “Patriotic” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.
Entries were judged during the parade and prizes were awarded based on the best use of lights, music and overall creativity. This year’s Christmas by the Lake celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
