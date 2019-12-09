{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Santa

Harrison (3) and Scarlett (7) McInroy of Clear Lake tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas on Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

Lake Theatre won first place for its float in the Christmas by the Lake lighted parade on Saturday.

The first place prize was $300 in Clear Lake Chamber Bucks.

Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Sleigh

Hundreds of people took advantage of the horse-drawn sleigh rides offered Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

Pritchard’s received $175 in Chamber Bucks for its second-place float, and CL Tel earned $75 for its third-place float.

There were about 30 entries in the lighted parade, which had the theme “Patriotic” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.

Clear Lake - Christmas by the Lake - Chestnuts

Chestnuts roasted on an open fire were being given out Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.

Entries were judged during the parade and prizes were awarded based on the best use of lights, music and overall creativity. This year’s Christmas by the Lake celebrated its 25th anniversary.

