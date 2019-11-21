The deadline to enter a float in the Christmas by the Lake lighted parade is Dec. 5. This marks the event's 25th anniversary.
The parade will be Dec. 7, with the theme “Patriotic,” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.
Entries must have an identifying sign or banner. Judging will be during the parade, and prizes will be awarded based on the best use of lights, music and overall creativity.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Prizes are: first place, $300; second place, $150 and third place, $75.
For more information, contact the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 641-357-2159.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.