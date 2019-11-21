{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas by the Lake 2

The CL Tel float rolls through downtown during last year's Christmas by the Lake parade in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

The deadline to enter a float in the Christmas by the Lake lighted parade is Dec. 5. This marks the event's 25th anniversary.

The parade will be Dec. 7, with the theme “Patriotic,” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.

Entries must have an identifying sign or banner. Judging will be during the parade, and prizes will be awarded based on the best use of lights, music and overall creativity.

Prizes are: first place, $300; second place, $150 and third place, $75.

For more information, contact the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 641-357-2159.

