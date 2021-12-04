Christmas by the Lake draws hundreds of visitors

A lack of snow didn't stop it from looking like Christmas in Clear Lake on Saturday, as hundreds of people flocked the streets leading to City Park for the annual Christmas by the Lake event.

Holiday tunes from a steel drum echoed through the park as Princess Elsa, Dickens' characters, Father Christmas, and one of Santa's elves strolled about, interacting with families and posing for pictures.

The elf, who was in charge of keeping track of Santa's reindeer said he had lost track of a couple of them. "I lost a few of them," the elf said, as he ran through the roster. "There's Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph," he continued. "But I lost track of Olive, the other reindeer, and Star Buck, who drank all my coffee and is running around somewhere."

Santa and Mrs. Claus were in their little cottage, taking Christmas lists from kids, passing out candy canes, and snapping photos.

In addition to the holiday-themed happenings, the event also featured a horse-drawn carriage rides, a street market, and a barnyard petting zoo where folks could feed llamas, goats, sheep, donkeys, an alpaca and a little, fuzzy cow.

