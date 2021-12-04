 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Christmas by the Lake draws hundreds of visitors

  • Lisa Grouette

Local News Editor and photographer Lisa Grouette takes a tour of her very first Christmas by the Lake event in Clear Lake's City Park. There, she meets an elf, a princess, a llama, and even dips her toes in the water for the lamest Polar Bear Challenge ever.

A lack of snow didn't stop it from looking like Christmas in Clear Lake on Saturday, as hundreds of people flocked the streets leading to City Park for the annual Christmas by the Lake event.

Christmas by the Lake - Santa

Kids pose with Santa Claus for a photo before sharing their Christmas lists with him at his cottage in Clear Lake on Saturday.

Holiday tunes from a steel drum echoed through the park as Princess Elsa, Dickens' characters, Father Christmas, and one of Santa's elves strolled about, interacting with families and posing for pictures.

Christmas by the Lake - Dickens

A strolling Dickens' character interacts with visitors at Christmas by the Lake in City Park on Saturday.

The elf, who was in charge of keeping track of Santa's reindeer said he had lost track of a couple of them. "I lost a few of them," the elf said, as he ran through the roster. "There's Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph," he continued. "But I lost track of Olive, the other reindeer, and Star Buck, who drank all my coffee and is running around somewhere." 

Christmas by the Lake - Santa cottage

Visitors line up to chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Christmas by the Lake event in Clear Lake on Saturday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were in their little cottage, taking Christmas lists from kids, passing out candy canes, and snapping photos.

In addition to the holiday-themed happenings, the event also featured a horse-drawn carriage rides, a street market, and a barnyard petting zoo where folks could feed llamas, goats, sheep, donkeys, an alpaca and a little, fuzzy cow. 

People are also reading…

Christmas by the Lake - petting zoo

A young girl pets a miniature horse at a petting zoo during the Christmas by the Lake event in Clear Lake on Saturday.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News