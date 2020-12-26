Chris Zoeller's 2020 sports story of the year: Meyer sisters reunite at Iowa

The first basketball season after I joined the Globe Gazette staff, I had the opportunity to cover the Mason City girls basketball team on the road to a state championship. On that team of talented players were the Meyer sisters, Megan, who was then a freshman, and Makenzie, a senior.

In January, reporter Shane Lantz and I traveled to Iowa City to cover a University of Iowa women's basketball game during a season that reunited the sisters, again as a freshman and senior.

Sports stories that go beyond the x's and o's are always fun to cover and read. I appreciated Shane's look into the sister's lives off the court as Makenzie once again relished the big sister roll to help Megan navigate the team and college life in general.

Shane always makes sure to ask off topic questions when interviewing athletes that go beyond just stats. Being able to include anecdotes, such as what food a student misses from back home, makes for more unique stories.

