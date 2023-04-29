Chris Lovell of Clear Lake will assume the role of chief operating officer of local internet service provider CL Tel effective Monday, (May 1), according to a press release from the company.

CL Tel is a locally owned and operated telecommunications service provider, providing the fiber internet, TV, phone and security services to the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Mason City and other surrounding areas since 1895.

"We are thrilled to announce that Chris will be COO and leading CL Tel's daily operations," said CL Tel President Jan Lovell. "This is an integral step in the evolution of CL Tel to our fifth generation of family leadership, and it positions us for our next phase of growth and success."

Since 2015, Chris Lovell has held positions of business development executive, assistant general manager, and vice president. He architected the company’s operational efficiency and revenue-generation efforts, leading marketing, business intelligence, product development, customer service, and cybersecurity.

“Chris has demonstrated his many talents and capabilities in the more than eight years he has been at CL Tel,” said Jan Lovell. “He is trustworthy, treats employees well, and will ensure the long-term success of the company.”

Tom Lovell will continue as CL Tel chief executive officer. Jan Lovell will remain as president and principal shareholder. The two will maintain critical roles in oversight, philanthropy, community involvement, and the Pension Investment Committee, as well as Woodford Lumber & Home oversight.

"We are confident that Chris will continue to be a great asset to the team," said Jan Lovell. "He embodies the company's mission to enable customers, employees, and communities to lead fulfilled lives and positively impact the world."

Chris Lovell is a 2010 Clear Lake High School alum and a 2014 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington. He and his wife, Morgan, live in Clear Lake with their two children, Adeline and Charles.

