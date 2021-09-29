Choose a night to sleep out to help homeless youth

Iowa Homeless Youth Centers, a YSS organization, invites the community to participate in Reggie’s Sleepout: At Home until Oct. 3. The event raises funds and awareness for youth homelessness in the state of Iowa.

This year marks 20 years since the death of Reggie Kelsey, whose body was found in the Des Moines River just months after he aged out of the foster care system. Reggie was suffering from depression and experienced homelessness, often sleeping outside or bouncing from one shelter to another.

As a result of Reggie’s death, YSS led the effort to develop the Iowa Aftercare Services Network — now called the Preparation for Adult Living program — to provide services to those aging out of foster care. Reggie’s Sleepout was established in 2005 to honor Reggie’s memory, raise awareness for homeless youth in Central Iowa, and help prevent future such tragedies.

Until Oct. 3, participants may choose one or more nights to sleep out in their yard, living room floor, church basement or other space. Each day, IHYC will provide educational content, videos and additional activities for families, students and groups to get involved.

Due to COVID-19, Reggie’s Sleepout: At Home will be a virtual event, allowing people of all ages to make positive change from their own backyards. All proceeds will provide programming and supportive services for over 650 homeless and at-risk youth across the state.

To register, visit reggiessleepout.org. The registration fee is $25, which includes a camper starter kit, foldable water bottle, tote bag, access to exclusive materials and more. Participants may register as an individual or a family, then create or join a team to raise more money for the cause. To offer support without sleeping outside, visit the website and donate to a registered individual or team.

Founded in 1976, YSS provides prevention, treatment and transition programs to children, youth and families throughout the state. Iowa Homeless Youth Centers, one of YSS’s six community-based programs, works to eliminate homelessness among children, youth and young families in Central Iowa.

