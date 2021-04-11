Children's Autism Center to host event at Southbridge Mall

One Vision’s Children’s Autism Center has planned a slate of activities on April 18 to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.

Join radio personality J. Brooks of 98.7 KISS Country and One Vision's Children's Autism Center at the 8th annual J. Brooks Walk-A-Block for Autism Awareness at Southbridge Mall. Register or donate: www.jbrookswalkablock.org.

Included during the day that starts at noon will be a silent auction, the walk at 1 p.m. and the Axes for Autism event from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Country Axe in the mall.

One in 54 children fall into the autism spectrum disorder. Thirty-one percent of those children have an intellectual disability that affects their development.

The Children's Autism Center (CAC) in Clear Lake began in August 2013 with a grant from United Way of North Central Iowa. As one of the largest employers in North Central Iowa, One Vision, a nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 550 exceptional individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.onevision.org.

