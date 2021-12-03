Children have the highest positivity rates in Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo County children fall into the group with the highest rate of COVID-19 positivity, according to a report from CG Public Health this week.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 12.1% and a seven-day rate of 12.3% within the county. The statewide numbers had a slight increase, with a 14-day positivity rate of 11.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.9%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov.

At 19%, the zero-17 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county. The second-highest is the 18-29 age group at 17%, followed by the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, each at 13%.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 11 patients in the ICU, and 124 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September. Since the beginning of November, the county has remained in the double digits.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 58.6%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 70.1% of the that number, and those 65 and older comprise 89.3%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Nov. 19 that everyone 18 or older or may get a booster according to their website.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.