Children gather for inaugural EMS open house

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Firefighter and paramedic Kate Sainzi has worked out of the Mason City Fire Department for the last 12 years, but Wednesday was her first emergency medical services open house.

"It's our first annual open house for the EMS side of what we do," Sainzi said. "It's actually a national event that's been going on for 49 years, I believe."

According to EMS.gov in 1974, President Ford designated the third week in May as EMS Week to honor EMS clinicians and the important work they do. Each day has its own theme, including:

Sunday was “Health, Wellness and Resilience Day.”

Monday was “Education Day.”

Tuesday was “EMS Safety Day.”

Wednesday was “EMS for Children Day.”

Thursday is “Save-A-Life Day.”

Friday is “EMS Recognition Day.”

Sainzi said she was excited for the kids to come into the fire station bay and learn about what she does. The staff had multiple stations for children to interact with.

"A lot of this is centered around the kids," she said. "We've got coloring papers, mannequins that we can show the kids what we do and how we help kids in our community."

There also was a CPR station, stop-the-bleed station, a ventilator on display and member of MercyOne Air Med staff on hand.

"Mercy Air Med is affiliated with MercyOne (North Iowa) and we work with them quite frequently," Sainzi said. "They did a training for us recently, we go on calls where they respond as well and they transport people."

While most of the children were very young (4 and under), Sainzi said it's never too early to educate kids about what EMS does.

"We hope that they learn anything and everything that we have to show them," she said. "We feel that it's really important to get the community prepared, especially with the young kids. Even though they might not understand it, it can bring up questions they can talk to their parents or guardians about."

The fire department and EMS responded to more than 6,000 calls last year and has more than 40 members including support staff. It averaged between 16 and 18 calls every day. All members are dual qualified as emergency medical technicians and firefighters. They work 24-hour shifts and change from EMS responsibilities to firefighting responsibilities (or vice versa) at 8 p.m. each night. That variety appeals to Sainzi.

"I love my job. I love what we do. I love the fire side, I love the EMS side. It's a variety, and it's an amazing feeling to help people," she said.

Sainzi said the open house could inspire kids to become EMTs or firefighters themselves.

"We're always hiring," she joked.

North Iowa History: Police photos Judge Boynton Check forger in court Kitts & Hardy Kitts trial DeWayne Frampton M.A. Pelham portrait IHP Warren Tilton Fred Buchner, portrait IHP Calvin Anderson portrait Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP H. Jack Lien MCPD portrait Ronald Thielen, MCPD Jim Fountas, MCPD Sgt. Pete Hall, IHP Sgt. Delmar Smith, MCPD Kenneth Kruggel, MCPD Harold Thomas, MCPD Friederich Langen, IHP MCPD badge #45 for Carey Wendell Stream, IHP Chief Stanley McClintock Al Schloemer portrait Dennis Wasicek portrait Sgt. Wendell Stream Denny Gerdom IHP Carl Condon IHP Sally Hamblin dispatcher Auto theft school Ron Carpenter, portrait C.S. Tyler Roger Brown, IHP Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jerry Allen Police Station cornerstone Captain Walt Reindl, MCPD Larry Davis, portrait MCPD Michael Montgomery, portrait MCPD New police station New police station Sheriff Jerry Allen, portrait Garvin Ward, portrait Prince Philip, Wes Greenan Judge Butler portrait Auxiliary policemen WWII Chief Patton Chief Risacher Chief Wolf Jewell, Duane 1971 John Wallace Kleinow, Eugene Leo Alstott Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP Patton, EJ 1934 Police and fire chief 1949 Police and Fire depts. police car Police dept PB 40 police patrol car Policecars copy Policecars Police roster 1919 Police roster 1920 polslots1.jpg polslots2.jpg Ray Oulman Ray Oulmanold Risacher Roll call briefing at old station Schiffman and squad car Scott, Greg and Dennis Rye SL195 Remington shells.jpg 2 boys at Sheriff's Office SL1017 Old police station when built.jpg Police station 1930s Dr. Houlahan fingerprinted Boy Scouts at station Blizzard and Highway Patrol Police with new boats Buchanan.jpg Sheriff's convention Jack Burnette, Highway Patrolman John Wallace Ed Christianson portrait Pierce with kids John Wallace giving auto instructions Safety meeting G-Man BC Coulter Jack Gordon murderer Abel's wrecked safe Risacher and Wolfe in 1939 Sheriff Tim Phalen Dreher murder suspect Colwell murder Rock Falls bank robbery Allie Allen Murder house Blanchards Jewelry robbery Highway patrolman checking brakes Incendiary pencil demonstration Incendiary pencil Policemen taking tests Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Robbery at Newberry's Klipto safe cracked Ventura bank attempted robbery Robbery at First Methodist Church Police map Glen Wilson Stork at police station Thornton robbery footprint Blackout control center at police station For he's a good fellow Sheriff with two boys Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office Man caught with furs out of season Frank Brothers arraigned for manslaughter Man with a gun Liquor Vandalized schoolhouse Capture of escaped convicts Brake inspection in front of P.D. Highway Patrolmen with illegal ration books Peace officer conference training Patrol by Junior Chamber of Commerce Attempted jailbreak Highway patrol and Breenan Wolfe and Phalen horse race Wolfe and Phalen horse race Grand Jury Police training on arrest Officials check plans in front of P.D. Officers find ammunition in car Police with guns 1945 Sheriff make big haul of liquor Officer Bruns next to car Highway patrol with booze Mrs. Bauer leaves inquest F.B.I. training session Richard Pierce Portrait Highway patrolmen at accident scene Clear Lake bike accident Electrocution scene Highway patrol with loot Policemen's wives club Wrecked coupe Mott murder scene Police chart Near drowning Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees Policemans wives club Holmes accident Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern Reese IHP Police map Sidewalk DeWilde auto robbery SL33730.jpg Police with Easter Seal Society Police convention Thomas Runyan Thompson, Gerald 1965 Tommy Carroll Untitled-2.jpg Untitled-3 Untitled-4 Verhelst murder case.jpg Wallbaum Walskog1 Walskog2.jpg Zenor police cars