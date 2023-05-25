 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children gather for inaugural EMS open house

Mason City Fire Department EMS open house

Liam Ogrodnik, 4, lifts firefighter Nick Miller up in the powered ambulance cot while fellow firefighter Craig Warner looks on during the EMS open house on Wednesday.

 Matthew Rezab
Firefighter and paramedic Kate Sainzi has worked out of the Mason City Fire Department for the last 12 years, but Wednesday was her first emergency medical services open house.

"It's our first annual open house for the EMS side of what we do," Sainzi said. "It's actually a national event that's been going on for 49 years, I believe."

According to EMS.gov in 1974, President Ford designated the third week in May as EMS Week to honor EMS clinicians and the important work they do. Each day has its own theme, including:

  • Sunday was “Health, Wellness and Resilience Day.” 
  • Monday was “Education Day.”
  • Tuesday was “EMS Safety Day.”
  • Wednesday was “EMS for Children Day.”
  • Thursday is “Save-A-Life Day.”
  • Friday is “EMS Recognition Day.”

EMS open house

Oakley, 2, and her sister, Haizley Millard, color on Wednesday at the Mason City Fire Department during the EMS open house.

Sainzi said she was excited for the kids to come into the fire station bay and learn about what she does. The staff had multiple stations for children to interact with.

"A lot of this is centered around the kids," she said. "We've got coloring papers, mannequins that we can show the kids what we do and how we help kids in our community."

There also was a CPR station, stop-the-bleed station, a ventilator on display and member of MercyOne Air Med staff on hand. 

"Mercy Air Med is affiliated with MercyOne (North Iowa) and we work with them quite frequently," Sainzi said. "They did a training for us recently, we go on calls where they respond as well and they transport people."

While most of the children were very young (4 and under), Sainzi said it's never too early to educate kids about what EMS does.

"We hope that they learn anything and everything that we have to show them," she said. "We feel that it's really important to get the community prepared, especially with the young kids. Even though they might not understand it, it can bring up questions they can talk to their parents or guardians about."

The fire department and EMS responded to more than 6,000 calls last year and has more than 40 members including support staff. It averaged between 16 and 18 calls every day. All members are dual qualified as emergency medical technicians and firefighters. They work 24-hour shifts and change from EMS responsibilities to firefighting responsibilities (or vice versa) at 8 p.m. each night. That variety appeals to Sainzi.

"I love my job. I love what we do. I love the fire side, I love the EMS side. It's a variety, and it's an amazing feeling to help people," she said.

Sainzi said the open house could inspire kids to become EMTs or firefighters themselves.

"We're always hiring," she joked.

