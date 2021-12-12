Cheer Fund through Dec.10 - we have a ways to go yet

Our first set of gift cards to those in need went out this week. We'll be following up with as many more as we can in the coming days, but that depends on you! Please help if you can. All the proceeds go to local families in need. Giving is as easy as clicking a few keys on your computer. Head here to start: (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $10,113.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $34,115.92

TO REACH GOAL: $75,884.08

Richard and Donna Blanchard in memory of Bill Oelmann $100

Jim Patrick and Becky Pike in memory of our friends and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all! $25

Larry and Nancy Gallagher in honor of my 5th grade teacher Ms. Strike and in memory of all our loved ones in heaven $100

Shirley Rasche in memory of Karl Rasche and Syl and Helen Malek $25

Rose Pappas in loving memory of my husband John and my son Mark Pappas $25

Anonymous $30

Anonymous $10

Wolfgang and Mary Meier $100

Mary Halsted in loving memory of Douglas Halsted $250

Anonymous $100

Stuart and Julie Oltrogge in memory of Wayne Oltrogge, Wally Johnson and Joan Otterman $150

Michael and Jane Connor in memory of George and Luella Pagel $20

Chip and Kathy Kinsey $100

Laura Jinkinson $150

Mary Crawford $10

Richard and Kim Cory $50

Fred Heinz and Cheryl Ross $300

Glenn and Rose Brady in memory of our parents $100

Ken and Carol Smith in honor and memory of loved ones $100

Steve and Tracy Murphy in memory of Bob Murphy, Pat Murphy Bjerke, Matt Murphy and Bill Bjerke $100

Paul and Barbara MacGregor $1,000

Joan Bartel $30

Marlin and Marj Senne given in loving memory of our son Steve Senne $50

Merl and Joyce Schulting in memory of Craig and other loved ones $250

In memory of Francis and Norma and Bob and Marian $100

Mark and Janice Feustel in honor of our parents $100

Lorette Kroneman $25

LL McMannes in memory of Jim McMannes, his dad and grandparents $20

Dan and Carla Burke in memory of our daughter Kelli Marie Burke $25

Larry and Mary Schnurr in memory of our parents $50

Roger and Susan Schlitter in memory of loved ones $200

Ron Nielson in memory of Evonka $25

Gary and Deborah Howell $50

In memory of the Village of Dougherty $13

Lynette Lewis in memory of my husband Terry Lewis $20

Kenneth Baumann $10

Jean Edwards in loving memory of Ralph and Mary Johnson $25

Patty and Candace in loving memory of Bob Hart $25

Dan, Deb and Dave Krull in memory of family $100

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of my husband Richard $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of our parents Ole and Ann $25

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of our parents Jake and Elsie $25

Charles and Sherri Schafer $100

Grandma Tally in memory of my grandson Gabe $50

Gerald and Jean Arndt in memory of Mary Arndt and son Jerry Arndt $100

Janet Vinson $25

Dianne Cahalan Salling in memory of John J Cahalan, Dorothy Cahill and Shirley Ries $200

Dave and Kathy Pueggel $25

Anonymous $100

Marian Urbatch $25

Phyllis Hrubetz in memory of Dave, parents and other family members $25

Sherley Katuin in loving memory of my husband Ben, brother Eldon, sisters Betty and Myra and great-grandsons Asher and Nolan $300

Bryan and Lisa Asbe $25

Gene and Dorene Jakoubek in memory of our parents $25

Ernest Daugherty $50

Les and Bev Trampel $25

Anonymous $20

In memory of Bryan Brandau $40

Paul Anderson $5

Cathy and Daniel Chisholm $25

Gene and Rosemary Tannahill $20

Douglas Caffrey $200

Gayle and Darrel Merry Christmas! $50

Blake and Nancy Barnes $100

Larry and Roxie Espinosa in loving memory of James and Bertha Duggan and Lawrence and Gladys Espinosa $25

David and Carol Stadtlander $100

Richard and Julie Bell $100

Mark Michaels $100

Sally Gardner $50

Ron and Marj Hansen in loving memory of Robert and Doris Hansen, William and Blanche Paca, Monte and Kay Hiscocks, Jan Raber and Ralph Haan. Merry Christmas to all $50

Debra Alphs in loving memory of my husband Papa Keelber $100

Shirley Harmon in memory of Dale Harmon and Matt Harmon $50

Gary and Vicki Wattnam in honor of our military $100

Kirby and Joyce Schmidt $50

L Gene Gallogly $30

Larry and Rose Fitzgerald in memory of our parents $100

David and Marion Dunn in memory of Megan Dunn Blunt $50

Jeanette B in memory of loved ones $20

Janice Holahan in memory of Jim $25

Randy and Vikki Fischer in honor of Delaney, Avery, Cora, Colin and Violet $100

Robert Okerstrom $25

Aaron, Rita and Dirk Charlson, Michael, Carolyn, Aaron and Shelby Korth and family thanks for the firewood $200

Steven and Susan Urbatsch $200

Sharon and Alan Steckman $100

Perry Paltz and Janice Nierling $300

Robert and Maria Hubbard $50

Erika, Elizabeth and Alexandra $100

Florence Beek in memory of my husband Gary E Beek $100

Larry and Karen Schroeder $100

Lenore Forbes $100

Maxine Worsley $100

Deloris Faught in memory of Gary, Deb and Nathan $100

Anonymous $175

Chad and Jennifer McCambridge $250

Steven Snyder and Louise Cragg $1,000

Donna and Larry Nelson $50

in memory of son Todd and parents of Bob and Pat Martin $100

Anonymous $70

Marvin and Lois Crooks in memory of our daughter Tammy $25

Dana Hettinger in memory of Carmen D Madson $100

In memory of Phil Garland $20

Doug and Kim Erbe in memory of our son Alex J Gemaehlich $100

Eugene Evans $100

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.