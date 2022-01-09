Cheer fund donors through Jan. 5

Some incredible generosity from local businesses and groups has cut the amount we have left to raise in half since Christmas. A special thanks to all of you who gave. Now, it's a new year and we can't think of a better way to kick it off than to help someone who needs it. Please help if you can. Giving is as easy as clicking a few keys on your computer. Head here to start: (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $28,099.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $87,177.92

TO REACH GOAL: $22,822.08

The Zanios family in memory of Tom, Tula and Tom Jr Zanios and Bill and June Smythe $100

Larry and Cathy Degen in memory of our parents and grandson Jack $20

Anonymous $300

In memory of Lorraine and Ray Rorick $90

Lloyd and Cynthia Heinselman $100

Harlan and Marjorie Baack In honor of Millie Godfrey's successful surgery $20

Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314 $200

Duane and Robin Tabbert Merry Christmas $100

Dave and Lori Ricken in memory of Lawrence Ricken $100

LeAnn Dixon in loving memory of my husband Delton Dixon and grandson Justin Dixon $200

Denny and Judy Brumm in memory of their daughter Tammy $50

Mike and Leah Marth Merry Christmas $50

Marilyn Wallace $20

Dick and Sandy Dillavou in memory of our loved ones $50

Jennifer and Russell Overbeck $75

Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse - miss you all so much $25

Paul and Marsha Gordon $100

Joyce Diedrich in memory of Marie and Gaylord Gordon $200

Ron and Mary Schissel $50

Laurie Nack-Bublitz in memory of dad - Daniel R Nack $25

Laurie Nack-Bublitz in memory of loved ones and great grandson Kuper Malmin - love you $25

Laura Olander Merry Christmas $50

Jean and James Marinos $50

Eileen West in memory of my grandson John Burke - you are not forgotten. In honor of my grandson Thomas Flo on earning an Eagle Scout award $20

The generous North Iowa Bowlers in memory of our friend and Mason City Hall of Fame member Dave Evans $2,000

Patrick McGarvey $100

Nicholas and Debbie Plagge $100

Mason City Clinic PC $277

Anonymous $400

Rhonda and Daryl Pyle in loving memory of our parents Cleo and Gilma Pyle and Charlie and Sally Thrams and our siblings Tom Thrams, Cindy Behrmann and Marlys O'Brien $100

Clear Lake Telephone Company $500

Shirley Grandgenett in memory of my husband Harold $25

Devries & Price $100

Mary Everhart in memory of Jack and other family members $50

Peggy and Roger $100

Curt and Nan $25

Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation $15,000

Maeve and Callen Frayne $100

Hoover Elementary $532

Nancy Ericson $50

Arvid Matson in memory of Dixie $100

Leslie and Paulette Torkelson in memory of our son Wade $100

Your family in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise $100

Kevin Dolphin CPA $200

John Pokladnik and Mary Sue Kislingbury $40

Jean and Wally in memory of our loved ones $50

Anonymous $200

Nancy, Mary Lou and Larry in loving memory of those that have gone before us $30

Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison $200

Mark and Marcie McNulty in memory of Forrest and Mildred Burdette and Gerald and Donna McNulty $100

Donald White in memory of Beth and Novella $50

Terry and Sue Oetken in loving memory of Philip and Mae Hendrikson, Fred and Helena Oetken and Armand and Phyllis Oetken $100

Norman Barkema $2,100

Richard Garth and Nancy Prins in loving memory of Bunny Garth, Randy Garth and Audrey Garth $100

Tom and Sue Nystrom in memory of loved ones $50

Anonymous $100

Leland Hummel in memory of loved ones $100

Anonymous $50

A friend $200

John and Marcy Colvin in memory of Theo $50

Terry and Mickie Tyrrell $100

Anonymous $400

Glenn and Mary Sorbo $50

Sclerosis Study Club $50

Betty Pierson in loving memory of my husband George Pierson and loved ones passed $50

Anonymous $50

Carol Tinkey to honor those who devote their time and energy to the Cheer Fund $100

John Helgren in memory of Dad $100

Russ and Cindy $250

Ron and Martha Andrews in memory of friends and family $200

Anonymous $50

Barb and Earl in honor of our North Iowa friends $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $500

Wilbur and Carolyn Coe $25

Mary in fond memory of Gene $100

Gary Harris in memory of Marcia Harris $50

Shirley Faaborg $50

The Hempes in memory of LizAnn and all family members $25

Larry and Gail Langlitz in loving memory of our parents Nell and Josie VerHelst and Ira and Wava Langlitz $100

Wesley United Methodist Women $300

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.