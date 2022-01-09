Cheer fund donors through Jan. 5

Some incredible generosity from local businesses and groups has cut the amount we have left to raise in half since Christmas. A special thanks to all of you who gave. Now, it's a new year and we can't think of a better way to kick it off than to help someone who needs it. Please help if you can. Giving is as easy as clicking a few keys on your computer. Head here to start: (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).
TODAY'S TOTAL: $28,099.00
TO-DATE TOTAL: $87,177.92
TO REACH GOAL: $22,822.08
The Zanios family in memory of Tom, Tula and Tom Jr Zanios and Bill and June Smythe $100
Larry and Cathy Degen in memory of our parents and grandson Jack $20
Anonymous $300
In memory of Lorraine and Ray Rorick $90
Lloyd and Cynthia Heinselman $100
Harlan and Marjorie Baack In honor of Millie Godfrey's successful surgery $20
Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314 $200
Duane and Robin Tabbert Merry Christmas $100
Dave and Lori Ricken in memory of Lawrence Ricken $100
LeAnn Dixon in loving memory of my husband Delton Dixon and grandson Justin Dixon $200
Denny and Judy Brumm in memory of their daughter Tammy $50
Mike and Leah Marth Merry Christmas $50
Marilyn Wallace $20
Dick and Sandy Dillavou in memory of our loved ones $50
Jennifer and Russell Overbeck $75
Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse - miss you all so much $25
Paul and Marsha Gordon $100
Joyce Diedrich in memory of Marie and Gaylord Gordon $200
Ron and Mary Schissel $50
Laurie Nack-Bublitz in memory of dad - Daniel R Nack $25
Laurie Nack-Bublitz in memory of loved ones and great grandson Kuper Malmin - love you $25
Laura Olander Merry Christmas $50
Jean and James Marinos $50
Eileen West in memory of my grandson John Burke - you are not forgotten. In honor of my grandson Thomas Flo on earning an Eagle Scout award $20
The generous North Iowa Bowlers in memory of our friend and Mason City Hall of Fame member Dave Evans $2,000
Patrick McGarvey $100
Nicholas and Debbie Plagge $100
Mason City Clinic PC $277
Anonymous $400
Rhonda and Daryl Pyle in loving memory of our parents Cleo and Gilma Pyle and Charlie and Sally Thrams and our siblings Tom Thrams, Cindy Behrmann and Marlys O'Brien $100
Clear Lake Telephone Company $500
Shirley Grandgenett in memory of my husband Harold $25
Devries & Price $100
Mary Everhart in memory of Jack and other family members $50
Peggy and Roger $100
Curt and Nan $25
Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation $15,000
Maeve and Callen Frayne $100
Hoover Elementary $532
Nancy Ericson $50
Arvid Matson in memory of Dixie $100
Leslie and Paulette Torkelson in memory of our son Wade $100
Your family in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise $100
Kevin Dolphin CPA $200
John Pokladnik and Mary Sue Kislingbury $40
Jean and Wally in memory of our loved ones $50
Anonymous $200
Nancy, Mary Lou and Larry in loving memory of those that have gone before us $30
Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison $200
Mark and Marcie McNulty in memory of Forrest and Mildred Burdette and Gerald and Donna McNulty $100
Donald White in memory of Beth and Novella $50
Terry and Sue Oetken in loving memory of Philip and Mae Hendrikson, Fred and Helena Oetken and Armand and Phyllis Oetken $100
Norman Barkema $2,100
Richard Garth and Nancy Prins in loving memory of Bunny Garth, Randy Garth and Audrey Garth $100
Tom and Sue Nystrom in memory of loved ones $50
Anonymous $100
Leland Hummel in memory of loved ones $100
Anonymous $50
A friend $200
John and Marcy Colvin in memory of Theo $50
Terry and Mickie Tyrrell $100
Anonymous $400
Glenn and Mary Sorbo $50
Sclerosis Study Club $50
Betty Pierson in loving memory of my husband George Pierson and loved ones passed $50
Anonymous $50
Carol Tinkey to honor those who devote their time and energy to the Cheer Fund $100
John Helgren in memory of Dad $100
Russ and Cindy $250
Ron and Martha Andrews in memory of friends and family $200
Anonymous $50
Barb and Earl in honor of our North Iowa friends $50
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $500
Wilbur and Carolyn Coe $25
Mary in fond memory of Gene $100
Gary Harris in memory of Marcia Harris $50
Shirley Faaborg $50
The Hempes in memory of LizAnn and all family members $25
Larry and Gail Langlitz in loving memory of our parents Nell and Josie VerHelst and Ira and Wava Langlitz $100
Wesley United Methodist Women $300