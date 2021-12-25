Cheer fund donors through Dec. 21

We've now sent out $129,405 in gift cards to families and individuals in need. But we've only taken in $59,078.02. We have a long ways to go to reach our goal! Please help if you can. Giving is as easy as clicking a few keys on your computer. Head here to start: (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $11,124.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $59,078.02

TO REACH GOAL: $50,921.08

Steven and Carolyn Shoger in memory of family and friends $25

Dennis and Jane Behr in loving memory of loved ones and our parents, LeRoy and Mary Behr, James and Beverly Bonner, our brothers Chuck Behr and Jack Bonner and our daughter Lindsay Jane Behr $25

Anonymous $100

Jerry and Judith Miller $25

Sandi Gobeli in memory of David Gobeli $150

Sandi Gobeli in memory of loved ones $150

Julie Brunsvold in memory of Mayland and Marguerite Brunsvold $50

Harlan and Mary Rodberg in memory of Darlene Rodberg $50

Gene and Nancy Kuehn $25

Trinity Lutheran Church Bazaar $500

St Paul Lutheran Church $100

Richard and Susan Johnson $50

Wayne and Lois Pope in memory of June, Linda, Sharon, Marcia, Sandy and Amy $300

Mervin and Ann Sletten in memory of loved ones $25

Mark and Brenda Rasmuson in memory of our dads $100

Darwin and Brenda Avery $25

Roger and Marilyn Leerar in honor and memory of friends and family $50

Sean Moran $100

Mark and Linda Sabin in memory of Mark's parents Art and Liza Sabin, brother Paul, brother Duane and Linda Sabin's parents and sister $1,000

P E O Chapter IY $100

Julie and Jim Vaith in memory of our parents Marilyn Balek and Dan Vaith $100

J and L in honor of our grandkids A, B, C and D, E and K, C $105

The Athenian Club $15

Bob and Kathy Nelson $25

Dave and Betty Roenfanz Merry Christmas $100

Sandra Miner $20

Madonna Easley $25

Heartland Asphalt $1,500

Paula, Robin, Cindy, Nicki and Kirk remembering our Dad Lloyd P Findley $25

Carroll and Dyane Theis $30

Bill and Gwen Gasperi for our loved ones and in memory of our family and friends that we lost $100

John Kalousek $50

JMP $25

Rick and Nancy Gates $50

With love, Julie Wiebenga for the loves of my life Cale, Spencer, grandsons Jordan and Logan Klooster, Jesse and Sarah Reimer, Orvid Matson and all my grand fur babies $35

Judy Nielsen $500

Rodney and Susan Simmons $100

Kramer Hardware Inc $100

Alice Nielsen in loving memory of my husband Floyd and my daughter Nancy Whaley $50

Kurt Lichty and Julie Ebeling $100

Anonymous $20

With love, Julie in memory of my family loved ones. My husband Clancy Wiebenga, father Max Zirbel, mother Lena Peyton, brothers Roger, Michael and Jay. Merry Christmas to all my extended family and friends. Many blessings to all. $35

Emmanuel North American Lutheran Church Women $100

Marlin and Carol Liljedahl $100

FSKS St Ansgar $50

Larry and Sharon Hicok $25

Libersky Auto Repair $50

Iowa Torchbearer Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi $25

Karl Zimmerman in memory of my wife Norma $50

Anonymous $20

Louise Piper $15

Stephen and Vicki Wolfe $100

Bonnie Estes in honor of my grandchildren, Maxwell, Mason, Brooklyn and soon to be grandbaby #4. Love you all!! $25

Lisa in loving memory of my brother Lynn R Kingland $30

Lily and Zoey in loving memory of our husky sisters, Gracie, Geneva, Isabella and Dakota $200

Lois Thompto $50

Scott and Jenee Sprau $150

David and Alice Christiansen in memory of loved ones $50

Norma Adams in memory of Curtis and James $20

M J P Peace and wellness in the world $20

In loving memory of Jayme, Orvis, Roma, Jo and Gordon $100

In memory of Lynne Wisman, Bob Ouverson and John Marino $50

Sheryl Thompson $50

Sherry Appell Victoria $100

Barbara Cornelius for Richard and those we love that have passed $100

Carol Finn Merry Christmas $50

Leland Stephenson $25

In memory of Earl and Shirley Opheim $50

Craig and Sally Clark $100

Rose Ann McCarthy in memory of Mallory Newton $200

Jacqueline Wilson in honor of Wally Johnson Clear Lake $99

Yvonne Kenne $20

J E in memory of N E $50

Gary Hoffman family in memory of our parents and sister $200

Anonymous $5

Sue and Dick in memory of Chad $50

Russell and Mary Imoehl $100

In memory of John W Freese $100

Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast $100

Bill and Candi Schickel $50

Richard and Jane Goerdt $100

In memory of Barbara Tyler $20

Gary and Janet Dasch $50

James and Karen Jorgensen $50

Tom and Jo Wilder in memory of loved ones $25

Anonymous in memory of all Query’s and Shunkwiler’s $100

The Women of St Peter Lutheran Church Rockwell IA Merry Christmas $200

Robert and Mary Williams $100

Nancy and Marsha in loving memory of Tex and Louise Pearson $100

Joseph and Mary Thoreson $500

Bruce and Bea Pennington $100

Carol Schutte $50

Dawn and Gene Beller $100

Jim and Joan Wilson in memory of Mike $100

J Patrick and Debra Trulson $50

Bruce and Sandy Davison $100

A Carlene Davis $50

Brad and Cathy Isaak $500

Dianne Jarosh in memory of loved ones $20

Marian Pals $25

Charles and Martha Petzoldt in memory of our sister and sister-in-law $25

God Bless everyone! $20

