Cheer fund donors through Dec. 16

We received a letter this week from someone who has been helped by the community's generosity through our Christmas Cheer Fund, and he wanted everyone to know how profoundly grateful he was for the hand up. Please help if you can. All the proceeds go to local families in need. Giving is as easy as clicking a few keys on your computer. Head here to start: (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $13,839.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $47,954.92

TO REACH GOAL: $62,045.08

Lenard and Carol Hamand in memory of Joan M Otterman $20

Lenard and Carol Hamand in memory of Brian K Hamand $23

Lenard and Carol Hamand $50

John and Theresa Sheehy $100

David and Sherri Platts $100

Bruce and Karen Squier in memory of our loved ones $100

Merle and Dorothy Duckert $25

Don remembering my wife Betty $50

Cliff and Linda Hathaway $100

Shirley Eide in memory of husband Jerry $25

HO HO HO $100

Trinity UM Women of Bolan $100

Erma Haarup in memory of Bob $25

Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser & Lander PLC (John P Lander) $125

Eleanor Olk memorial for my husband Norman Olk and other family members $50

Michael and Ava Rezab to honor Buster, Annie, Smitty and Merle $100

Michael and Ava Rezab to honor Chris Behm and Ed Lenuis $50

Marie Card Eilderts $10

Joseph and Darlene Behr $100

Lowell and Ellamae Butler in memory of our parents $100

North Iowa Solo Parents and Singles Merry Christmas $25

Clarice Bartz $50

Virginia James $100

Bob and Judy VerBrugge in memory of our parents $50

Joyce Kittleson $20

Calvin Dorenkamp in memory of Norma Dorenkamp $100

Joann Kay Johnson $20

Janis Lester $25

Florence Hauge in memory of Larry, Dylan and parents and to honor family and friends $100

Wendy Wheeler in memory of my husband Ron Wheeler $15

Roger and Cynthia McBride $50

Dave and Dawn Jacobson in memory of loved ones $50

Anonymous $10

William and Margene Moore $100

Sharon Deets $50

Judy Levorson $500

Alan and Lucille Samson $50

Jeffrey Paullus in memory of Lucy $150

Vicky Anderson in memory of Lexus-Suiza and Holley Flame $200

Arlene Mock in memory of Jim $25

Marlene Mahoney $25

Roger Poole $50

Rich Halverson in memory of loved ones $200

Delores and Craig Van Horn $30

Anonymous in memory of loved ones $500

Roger and Cheryl Tietjens $100

Richard and Barbara Rosel $20

William and Mary Ann Korleski $100

Elaine Weiland and family $25

Marie Weiss Merry Christmas $50

Gary and Loretta Satern in memory of Steve, Kay, Paul, Evelyn, Wilma and Maynard $100

Craig Remmen Merry Christmas $50

John and Sue McLaughlin in loving memory of our parents $100

Anonymous $100

JoAnn Geving in loving memory of Burnell and Yvonne Geving $100

In memory of Irene Keeper $10

Phillip and Carolyn Johnson $25

From family in memory of Dick Olson, Greg Hinderman and Gene and Maxine Clark $50

Steven and Kelly Schnieders $200

Leo and Elsie Chisholm $100

Dave and Sue Kingland in memory of Clarence and Mavis Deardeuff $100

Eunice Brandt in memory of my husband "Harry" and past family members $25

Luann and Glen Hepker in loving memory of our parents Emiel Engels, Ann Briggs and George Briggs $50

Mason and Kelli Harms in memory of our fathers Michael J Harms and Larry W Lovick $100

Glen and Sandy Moretz $100

Carol Burnett in memory of Richard Losee $20

Carol Burnett in memory of Tom Burnett $20

Carol Burnett in memory of Ford and Anne Drewry $10

Carol Burnett in memory of Lester and Edith Burnett $10

Carol Burnett in memory of Lyndon and Mabel Losee $10

Bruce and Jeanette Long Merry Christmas $100

Jim Kuhlman $100

William and Debra Robinson $100

Judith Bohn $50

Mary C Smith in memory of Jim $100

Marie Formanek in memory of Leonard Formanek, John, Rose and Bob Jakoubek and Arlene Wellik $50

Linda Neese in honor of June and Art Ubben $30

Russel Stahl in memory of my wife Jerry $25

Dave and Polly Suntken in memory of loved ones $50

Kim and Susan Pleggenkuhle in memory of our son Cade, our parents and family and friends $200

Jeri Dockhorn in loving memory of Don Dockhorn $100

Jeri Dockhorn in memory of a special friend Larry Stark $100

Doneta Pedelty in memory of my parents Don and Cora Willis-Christiansen, Floyd Willis, daughter Kim Bernard, son-in-law Michael Phelps and brother Bob Christiansen $25

Rick and Diane Gilbert $50

In honor of Mavis Espinosa $100

Leon and Irene Caspersen in memory of our sisters and brother $100

Ron and Donna Grein in memory of grandson Mike Dickens $30

Attorneys of the law firm of Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide and Nielsen PC $300

Sally Harris in memory of Ray and Alice Harris, Don and Charleen Sivwright and Karen Naber Harris $150

Janet Klein in memory of my husband Lloyd and deceased family members $50

Frank Weiss in loving memory of my wife Ellen $50

Roger and Dolores Eliasen "It's the thing to do" $50

Francie Sonksen $25

Myrna Barlas in memory of parents George and Jeanie Barlas and brother Tom $25

David and Margaret Pfannes in memory of Hugh and Iva Flaherty, Mike and Diane Flaherty and Jim Pfannes $75

Joyce Mills $40

Karolyn and William Hornung $50

Marlys Nelson in memory of my husband Richard and our parents $75

Donald and Donna Anderson $50

Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War Tent #42 $20

Frank and Marguerite Brcka $50

Don and Bobbie Benjegerdes $100

Mary Kisilewski in loving memory of Dave Kisilewski who always made Christmas special $100

Lorris and Myrna Long $25

Ralph and Audrey Wolf $50

Joyce Wallace $100

Gene Schinnow $25

Tom and Karen Stephany $100

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas $10

Mavis Olson Merry Christmas $25

Jim and Teresa Geitzenauer in memory of the Geitzenauer and Lynch families $100

Roger Obrecht in memory of Leah Obrecht $100

The Graversens $100

Tom and Luci wishing you all a Merry Christmas $50

Buddy and Vonda Wilcox in memory of loved ones $100

Gordy Wiemann in memory of Judy and Heidi Wiemann $25

Marilyn Sadler in loving memory of Merlin (Max) and Millie Factor, Joe and Alma Factor, Kay Harding and Loren Sadler $50

Barbara Beyer $100

Their family in memory of Helen and Lester Meske $50

Don and Doris Weber $25

James and Cheryl Nesbit $25

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Arthur Chizek $50

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Richard Dole $50

Amy Nesbit $25

Jeffrey Rowe $1,000

Ruth Norris $200

Anonymous $50

Debbie Perry in loving memory of my husband George Perry Sr $25

Phil Abram remembering Sue $25

Marilyn Severson in memory of my husband Don $25

Jeff, Roxann, Tyler, Jackie and Kayla Newell in memory of Ben Newell $50

Becky Dhondt $75

Anonymous $20

Thomas and Patricia Schultz $50

Barbara Johnk Merry Christmas to all $200

Anonymous $10

Cynthia Chizek in memory of my parents Clarence and Irene Chizek $20

Pauline Bull in memory of my husband and daughter $25

Russ Elliott in memory of our parents Harold and Della Elliott $50

Becky Murray in memory of Chris $25

Chad and Jon in memory of Dad $25

Daughter Deb Snook in memory of Lew and Shirley Snook $50

Richard and Linda Kehrt in memory of Duane and Norma Jean Thompson $166

Anonymous in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - we love you $25

Randy and Vivian Lincicum $50

Gus B $100

Gerald and Kathryn Stephens $150

In memory of Beth Enright $25

Bob and Toni Erickson in memory of our families $100

Dorothy Digregorio in memory of my husband Nick $50

Paul and Marilyn Tjaden $100

Michael and Constance Wentworth in loving memory of our parents Lawrence and Teresa Hamann and Royal and Beverly Wentworth $100

Shirley Serleth $50

Greg and Kim Hansen in memory of Raymond Shimak Sr $50

Roger and Debra Tack in memory of Kristie Hestness $20

His wife Marvyl Buehner in memory of my loving husband Jack Buehner and all my special loved ones $20

David and Dawn Braun $40

Sharon Raymond in loving memory of my husband Dan Raymond $100

Larry and Barbara Pierson $25

Steven Forland $50

Yunek Law Firm $100

Debra Simpson $10

Bob and Mary Ermer $50

Chad Klouse Merry Christmas - in memory of friends and family $100

John and Sherry Kinney $100

Larry and Donna Gray in loving memory of Harold, Ruth and Denny Gray and Tom and Myrtle Helling $100

Connie Rosenberg family in memory of Don Anderson and Harper Putz $40

Patricia Bublitz in memory of Robert, Darlene and Curtis $25

Leila, Lennon and Magnolia in memory of our mother Shawn True $25

Jerry and Barb Knoll in loving memory of our daughter Sara $150

Barbara Andrews in memory of Andy $100

Doris Drury in memory of Arv Drury and Sue Kronlage $20

Pamela and Joseph Rowe $100

Steve and Vicky Rye $50

Diane Lovick in memory of Larry $50

Diane Harrison $50

Evelyn Sell $200

Debra Nordskog $50

Kathy, Marlene , Nancy, Sylvia and Vickie $50

With love from Mom in memory of my son Jeff Kleven on his birthday $25

Teresa Rottinghaus in memory of Ray Rotinghaus and Terri Imhoff $100

Keith Reich in memory of my wife Jacqueline $20

