TODAY'S TOTAL: $5,210.38
TO-DATE TOTAL: $113,134.98
TO REACH GOAL: $11,865.02
Jared Barnes in memory of Art and Shirley Smith and George and Patricia Barnes, $100
Jeff, Laura, Lori, Bill, Mark and Marilyn in memory of Nort, $50
Brian, Amanda, Brayden, Anna, Haley, Sam, Zack and Ryleigh in memory of Grandpa, $50
Anonymous, $20
Jim and Mary McGuire, $100
The Athenian Club, $15
Oneill Enterprises Inc, $25
Steve and Vicki Wolfe in memory of my sister Kristi Gruetzmacher - Merry Christmas, $100
Sugar Plum Preschool Students Merry Christmas, $127.82
Hoover Elementary, $778.71
Izayah Baack, in honor of Jefferson Elementary school staff $10
Izayah Baack, in honor of my bus driver Mike Tosel and his wife $10
Tom and Carol Flaherty in memory of Linda Boelman, $100
John Adams Middle School, $782.85
David and Dawn Jacobson in memory of our parents, $50
Bill and Candi Schickel, $200
Bette Hejlik, in loving memory of my husband Arnold $100
Russ, Cindy and Miles Merry Christmas! $250
Mike and Susan Shannon in memory of family and friends, $100
Karl and Sherrie Johnson and family in memory of Eugene Smidt, $20
Ima Grandma God's Peace - Love and Blessings! Jesus is the reason for the Season! $50
Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison, $100
Patricia Schultz in memory of Tom Schultz, $75
Kenneth and Alice Blomstrom, $25
Sandy and Bruce Davison, $50
Vicky Anderson in loving memory of Lexus, Suiza and Holley Flame, $200
The Harris family Merry Christmas, $100
R and L Vandenbosch, $100
Sarah, Jen and grandsons Noah and Jake in memory of Marty Enabnit "Grampy Marty" $50
R and S Woodruff in honor of Rollin and Joyce Howell, $25
Anonymous in loving memory of grandparent, Dad and our little angel Kristin. XXOXO, $100
Leslie and Paulette Torkelson, $200
Leland and Mary Lou Stephenson, $30
Loretta Park in memory of my parents Nick and Susie Krapp, $50
Dan and Karen Peterson in memory of loved ones, $25
Anonymous, $50
Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse, $20
Becky Weakland in loving memory of Larry Weakland, $100
Mike and Kim Arndt in loving memory of Rob and Jan Arndt, $25
Marv and Rhonda Janka in memory of Glenn, Pearl and John Marshall and Pat and Hub, $25
In memory of Wally Johnson of Clear Lake, $96
Marlyn Lee for family, $50
Anonymous, $25
Hacks Pest Control, $50
Ruby Farland in memory of my husband Dean Farland who passed away two years ago, $25
Bob S thanks to all citizens who appear for jury duty but were not picked, $25
Duane and Doreen Dorenkamp in honor of our parents, $50
Tim and Barb Moreau, $50
Anonymous in memory of Marsha Cory and Susan Connell-Magee, $100
for Whitney and Annabelle, $25
Mary Anne Muehlstedt, $100
Rev Msgr Joseph J Slepicka $100
Elaine Harman in memory of Keith Harman, $20
Anonymous, $5
Anonymous, $50
Clausen Plumbing and Heating, $50
