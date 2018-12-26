Try 1 month for 99¢
Cheer Fund applications
The Globe Gazette received more than 2,600 applications from North Iowans for the 2017 Christmas Cheer Fund. 

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette

TODAY'S TOTAL: $5,210.38

TO-DATE TOTAL: $113,134.98

TO REACH GOAL: $11,865.02

Jared Barnes in memory of Art and Shirley Smith and George and Patricia Barnes, $100

Jeff, Laura, Lori, Bill, Mark and Marilyn in memory of Nort, $50

Brian, Amanda, Brayden, Anna, Haley, Sam, Zack and Ryleigh in memory of Grandpa, $50

Anonymous, $20

Jim and Mary McGuire, $100

The Athenian Club, $15

Oneill Enterprises Inc, $25

Steve and Vicki Wolfe in memory of my sister Kristi Gruetzmacher - Merry Christmas, $100

Sugar Plum Preschool Students Merry Christmas, $127.82

Hoover Elementary, $778.71

Izayah Baack, in honor of Jefferson Elementary school staff $10

Izayah Baack, in honor of my bus driver Mike Tosel and his wife $10

Clear Lake woman with health issues turns to Cheer Fund

Tom and Carol Flaherty in memory of Linda Boelman, $100

John Adams Middle School, $782.85

David and Dawn Jacobson in memory of our parents, $50

Bill and Candi Schickel, $200

Bette Hejlik, in loving memory of my husband Arnold $100

Russ, Cindy and Miles Merry Christmas! $250

Mike and Susan Shannon in memory of family and friends, $100

Karl and Sherrie Johnson and family in memory of Eugene Smidt, $20

Ima Grandma God's Peace - Love and Blessings! Jesus is the reason for the Season! $50

Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison, $100

Patricia Schultz in memory of Tom Schultz, $75

Kenneth and Alice Blomstrom, $25

Sandy and Bruce Davison, $50

Vicky Anderson in loving memory of Lexus, Suiza and Holley Flame, $200

The Harris family Merry Christmas, $100

R and L Vandenbosch, $100

Sarah, Jen and grandsons Noah and Jake in memory of Marty Enabnit "Grampy Marty" $50

R and S Woodruff in honor of Rollin and Joyce Howell, $25

Anonymous in loving memory of grandparent, Dad and our little angel Kristin. XXOXO, $100

Leslie and Paulette Torkelson, $200

Leland and Mary Lou Stephenson, $30

Loretta Park in memory of my parents Nick and Susie Krapp, $50

Dan and Karen Peterson in memory of loved ones, $25

Anonymous, $50

Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse, $20

Becky Weakland in loving memory of Larry Weakland, $100

Mike and Kim Arndt in loving memory of Rob and Jan Arndt, $25

Marv and Rhonda Janka in memory of Glenn, Pearl and John Marshall and Pat and Hub, $25

In memory of Wally Johnson of Clear Lake, $96

Marlyn Lee for family, $50

Anonymous, $25

Hacks Pest Control, $50

Ruby Farland in memory of my husband Dean Farland who passed away two years ago, $25

Bob S thanks to all citizens who appear for jury duty but were not picked, $25

Duane and Doreen Dorenkamp in honor of our parents, $50

Tim and Barb Moreau, $50

Anonymous in memory of Marsha Cory and Susan Connell-Magee, $100

for Whitney and Annabelle, $25

Mary Anne Muehlstedt, $100

Rev Msgr Joseph J Slepicka $100

Elaine Harman in memory of Keith Harman, $20

Anonymous, $5

Anonymous, $50

Clausen Plumbing and Heating, $50

