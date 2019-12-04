This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $18,660
TO-DATE TOTAL: $18,660
TO REACH GOAL: $106,340
Carol Ades, $25
Maria Mitchell Study Club, $100
Norman Barkema, $1,400
Linda Koopman, $50
Joyce Hanes in memorial of Karen Wilmarth, $25
Cheryl and Steven Schurtz in memory of Karen Wilmarth, $25
Charlene and Claus Folkerds, $100
Ozzie Ohl, $100
Gloria Heinkel, $100
Karen, Susan, Steven and Janet "Remembering Christmas Past," $10
Warren L DeVries family trust, $500
Bob and Judy Johnson in memory of Alden Johnson, $25
Mark and Patricia Repp, $100
John and Maxine Brinkman, $100
Jim and Nancy Fingalsen, $25
Tom and Nancy Abbas in memory of Mary Ann, Ramona and Russell, $100
Chip and Kathy Kinsey, $100
Alan Atwell, $100
Gary and Tracy Kay Peterson, $25
Marilyn Suntken, $20
Anonymous, $25
Chyrl Bergvig, $50
Nicholas and Amber Kmoch, $100
Susan Borcherding in memory of our parents Francis and Ruth DeSart and Harry and Esther Borcherding, $50
John and Marcy Colvin in memory of Theo, $25
Larry and Ellen Niebur, $100
Merna Pinneke in memory of Jim, Mike, Tim and Nick, $50
Doris Boehnke in memory of my parents Sherman and Beatrice Swenson and Grandpa and Grandma Swenson, $20
Rozena VanLent, $100
Bruce and Elaine Oimoen in memory and in honor of our parents, $25
The Family of Dr. Addison Brown, $5,000
Terry and Trudi Hoil, $25
James Brooks, $20
Sam and Deb Hunt, $250
Ed and Rosemary Schoolcraft, $100
Mark and Karen Bull, $25
Margaret Jost in memory of Dean, $50
Lavonne and Bruce Kaasa, $100
Jim and Ann Kuhlman, $100
Karl Zimmerman in memory of my wife Norma, $50
Al and Bonnie Gemaehlich in memory of grandson Alex, $25
Stephen and Elizabeth Gales in memory of Howard Query, $100
Joann Johnson, $20
Edith Case, $20
James Cash, $30
Lois Greenlee in memory of Don, $50
Ronald and Donna Grein, $25
Marilyn Strike for those in need, $325
Robert Fischer, $30
Ronald and Rebecca Lundblad, $50
Myrna Barlas in memory of my Dad and Mom, my brother Tom, sister Angie and brother-in-law John, $25
JA and Dixie Dunagan, $100
Wife Ruth, son Kirk and daughter Sue and family in memory of Jim O'Donnell, $25
Friends Ruth O'Donnell and Susan Heitland in memory of Dixie Harris, $10
Ronald Laudner Jr., $100
Amanda and James Ragan, $100
Tom and Barbara Hovland Merry Christmas and God Bless!, $200
Michael and Lana Faust Merry Christmas, $500
Joanne Kerr God Bless!, $100
Elvira Kuhlers in memory of loved ones, $25
Robert and Karen Cole, $100
Patricia Wright, $30
Maggie, $100
Jim and Marlene Sivwright, $200
Dennis and Jean Fitzl, $200
Gus and Judith Dimarco, $25
Bill and Joan Otterman, $100
Karen Clabaugh Knudtson in memory of my parents Virg and Pat Clabaugh, $20
Jane Reinsmoen, $50
Roger and Susan Schlitter in honor of our grandchildren, $100
Charles and Sherri Schafer, $100
In memory of the village of Dougherty, $13
Patty and Candace in memory of Bob Hart. We miss you so much, $25
The families of Kermit and Marlene Sandersfeld, Fred and Naomi Goll siblings, George and Emily Mikesh family and Wally and Paula Stittsworth family Thanks be to God, $115
Kirk, Nicki, Cindy, Robin and Paula remembering our Dad Lloyd Findley, $25
Jay Beck in memory of Socrates Pappajohn, $50
Anonymous, $150
Loretta Janssen, $50
Anonymous, $20
George and Janice Guenther, $20
Eugene Dankbar, $100
Arlene Jass, $100
Wayne Rietema in memory of grandchildren Andrew and Ashley McGeary, $100
Bill Friedow in memory of OW and Rubee Friedow and Carol Kline, $25
Barbara Rickard, $25
Ida Floy in loving memory of my husband Duane Floy, our parents Henry and Anna DeWeerdt and John and Pearl Floy, $30
Anonymous, $50
Pat and Robert Peterson, $100
Steve and Pam Smith, $100
Betty McCarthy in memory of Jim McCarthy, $50
Shirley Berry in memory of Bob Berry, $25
Carol Jean and Merlin Iverson, $20
Paul and Kathryn Happel, $100
Richard and Janice Noss, $25
James and Mary Smith, $50
JB Chauncey, $100
Neil and Connie Ackley, $20
Anonymous, $50
Carol Sullivan in loving memory of John Sullivan and Maddie Kruse, $200
Leone Dunkelberg, $50
Jeanne Argos in loving memory of Sam Argos, $20
Patrick and Roxanne Ropella, $100
Janet Moldenhauer in memory of Clinton, $25
Wayne and June Pope in memory of Linda, Sharon, Marcia, Sandy and Amy, $250
Sandra Miner, $20
Friends from Fertile, $50
Bill and Donna, $25
Anonymous, $7
L Gene Gallogly, $30
Georgia Johnson Merry Christmas, $50
Anonymous, $250
Betty Christensen in memory of Curt, $20
Irving and Elizabeth Larson, $25
Douglas and Kayla Halfpap, $25
From family in memory of Greg Hinderman and Dick Olson, $30
Shelley Moore and family in loving memory of Mark Stanton (brother) and Don and Ruth Stanton (parents). I cherish my memories! $150
Marvyl Oakland, $20
Ella Frenz, $10
John Haller, $25
Diana Bendickson Adams Topeka, KS, $100
Shirley and Shannon Harmon in loving memory of Dale and Matt Harmon, $50
Anonymous, $100
Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani, $50
Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg, $50
Barb and Willard Krabbe in celebration of our family: Sherry, Dan, Jordan, Jenna and Jamin Manus, Doug, Jane, Kayla, Noah and Spencer Krabbe and Logan and Connor Putz - Merry Christmas, $250
Cortland and Velva Peterson, $25
The Monday Night Game Girls - Syl, Vickie, Kathy, Nancy and Marlene Merry Christmas, $50
Myrna Bernemann, $30
Marilyn Ward, $50
Mardelle and family in memory of Chuck Sorensen, $50
Anonymous, $100
Jay and Valerie Plagge, $50
In memory of Kaitlyn Marie Halloran, $50
John and Angela Duggan, $50
J & L in honor of our grandchildren: A,B,C,D,E,K & C. Love you much., $70
Jeanette Borchardt in memory of loved ones, $25
Anonymous in memory of Art and June (Chaney) Ubben, $25
Denny and Bev Currier Merry Christmas, $25
Terry and Lana Eagen in honor of all first responders, $100
Dennis and Carolyn Thada, $25
Occident Club, $30
Trinity Lutheran Church - Lydia Bible Study, $125
Janice Cooper in honor of Kinsley and Lane and in memory of Great-Grandpa Cooper, $30
Love Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt and Lauren in loving memory of our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, Lee and Leona Buffington and Marge Curtis, $75
Anonymous, $20
Iona Nuehring Merry Christmas to all, $50
Jo and John Stumo, $25
Kirby and Joyce Schmidt, $50
Joe, Mary and Katy in loving memory of Dad, $50
Anonymous, $50
Ralph and Audrey Wolf in memory of loved ones, $25
Jerry and Phyllis, $25
Robert and Deloris Ruter, $25
Blanche Chizek and family in memory of Formanek and Chizek families, $25
Michael and Susan Brager in memory of our parents, $25
Denny and Vickie Shollenbarger, $25
William and Debra Robinson, $100
Merl and Joyce Schulting in loving memory of Craig and other loved ones, $250
Joyce Konigsmark, $25
Gary and Susan Gerdes, $20
Richard and Carol Jass in memory of loved ones, $25
Shirley Faaborg, $30
James Pearce in memory of Grace Pearce, $25
Carol Finn in memory of loved ones, $35
PEO Sisterhood Chapter IW, $50
Darlene Weitzel in memory of my husband Leroy Weitzel and my parents Richard and Edna Tietz, $30
Gus B, $100
Donald and Joyce Allen, $20
Doering family, $50
Barbara Johnk Merry Christmas, $100
Rodger and Teresa Mock, $100
Wendy Wheeler in memory of my husband Ron Wheeler, $10
Marian Pals, $30
Globe Gazette Reunion, $35
Jane Reynolds in memory of HQ, $50
Angeline Mayer in memory of Keri and Doris, $25
Ronda and Kay, $10
Larry and Gail Langlitz in loving memory of our parents Mell and Josie VerHelst and Ira and Wava Langlitz, $50
Douglas Caffrey, $100
Wallace and Judith Reidel, $25
Donavon Staudt, $100
Debbie Perry in memory of George Perry Sr and other loved ones, $25
Danny and Lynne Lunstrum, $100
Gary and Loretta Satern in memory of Steve and Kay, Paul and Evelyn and Wilma and Maynard, $60
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
