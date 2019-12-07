This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $3,654
TO-DATE TOTAL: $25,544
TO REACH GOAL: $99,456
Jane Reinsmoen in loving memory of brother Mark Reinsmoen $50
Edward and Brenda Simon for Makinley, always in our hearts $50
Gary, Erin and Hunter Hanson in memory of Dusty and Ruth Hanson, Mary M Hanson and Robert C Hanson $100
Kerry and Dennis Molln $200
Don and Gwen Cottingham $100
Bruce and Diane Trimble $150
Grace Lonergan in memory of Ron, Kathy and Steve $20
Steven and Kelly Schnieders $100
Ronald R Petersen in memory of Judith A Petersen $50
Marcia Taylor in loving memory of my husband Jack $50
Marcia Taylor in loving memory of our parents Roy and Ann Hume and Harold and Ethel Taylor $50
Anonymous $20
Luann C Engels-Hepker in loving memory of Emiel Engels and Ann and George Briggs $50
Skip and Shirley in memory of loved ones $25
Merle and Jules Tiedemann in memory of our love ones $50
Glenn and Rose Brady in memory of our parents $50
David and Carolyn Luscomb $200
Anonymous $1,000
Julie Jensen $25
Delores Mindrup $30
John and Letha Steinauer $35
LaVonne Smidt and family in memory of Eugene O Smidt $50
Cheryl Rohwedder in memory of my husband, parents and in-laws $40
Dale and June Johnson $50
Ron and Dianna $100
Mary Halsted in loving memory of my husband Douglas Halsted $250
Arlo and Shirly Movick $50
Dorothy Huesman Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year $10
Richard and Kim Cory $25
Deloris Faught in memory of husband Gary, daughter Debra and grandson Nathan $200
Hilary Carpenter in memory of Mike Carpenter and Hunter True $100
Tom and Louise Zrostlik in memory of the DeWeerdt / Zrostlik families $300
Kirk and Katherine Paulson $100
Sharon Paulus $20
Allie, Matt and Eric $50
Donald and Sharon Kruckenberg $25
Roger and Cheryl Tietjens $100
David and Laura Henderson $25
Marjorie and Dean Saathoff $35
Premaleela Shetty $50
Rosalyn Pearson and Jaime Delacruz $30
John and Theresa Sheehy $50
Anonymous $10
Jean Jenkins $10
Gary and Janet Dasch $20
Audrey and Terry Peterson in loving memory of Nancy Whaley $100
Harold and Beverly Platts $100
Janice Nierling $200
Ann Wolf in loving memory of Tom Wolf $50
Martha Ryan $100
Bonnie Pals $25
Carol Burnett in memory of Tom Burnett and his parents $25
Carol Burnett in memory of Dick Losee and his parents $25
Carol Burnett in memory of my parents Ford and Anne Drewry $25
Mark and Brenda Rasmuson in memory of our Dads $50
Kenison Construction Inc. $200
Delano and Harriet Winter $50
Robert and Jayne Noble in memory of our son Lucas $25
Vivian Rasmussen $20
Karen Dole $50
Roger and Janice Fekkers in memory of daughter Kim $50
Kenneth Schneider $500
David Solberg and Diane Wilson $50
Eldon and Betty Siemers $25
Love, Pat, Steven and Linda Thompson in loving memory of Charles, Mildred and Charles Steven Thompson $25
First Citizens Bank Statement Prep Ladies in memory of Audrey Pappas and Dorothy Paul $35
Sally and Tom Waggoner $100
Roger Obrecht in memory of Leah Obrecht $100
From Family in memory of Dixie Murl $25
Joyce Hoff $20
Ray and Teresa Rottinghaus $100
Lois Thompto $30
Mike Evans in memory of brother Dave $100
Chapter IY-PEO $132
Mark and Janice Feustel in memory of our parents $100
Greg in memory of Judy $25
Anonymous $10
Craig Remmen $50
Women of ELCA St Paul Lutheran Church $150
Ron and Debbie Pumphrey $50
In memory of Christmas pasts $7
First Christian Church $100
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
