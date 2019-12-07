{{featured_button_text}}
Cheer Fund

This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $3,654

TO-DATE TOTAL: $25,544

TO REACH GOAL: $99,456

Jane Reinsmoen in loving memory of brother Mark Reinsmoen $50

Edward and Brenda Simon for Makinley, always in our hearts $50

Gary, Erin and Hunter Hanson in memory of Dusty and Ruth Hanson, Mary M Hanson and Robert C Hanson $100

Kerry and Dennis Molln $200

Don and Gwen Cottingham $100

Bruce and Diane Trimble $150

Grace Lonergan in memory of Ron, Kathy and Steve $20

Steven and Kelly Schnieders $100

Ronald R Petersen in memory of Judith A Petersen $50

Marcia Taylor in loving memory of my husband Jack $50

Marcia Taylor in loving memory of our parents Roy and Ann Hume and Harold and Ethel Taylor $50

Anonymous $20

Luann C Engels-Hepker in loving memory of Emiel Engels and Ann and George Briggs $50

Skip and Shirley in memory of loved ones $25

Merle and Jules Tiedemann in memory of our love ones $50

Glenn and Rose Brady in memory of our parents $50

David and Carolyn Luscomb $200

Anonymous $1,000

Julie Jensen $25

Delores Mindrup $30

John and Letha Steinauer $35

LaVonne Smidt and family in memory of Eugene O Smidt $50

Cheryl Rohwedder in memory of my husband, parents and in-laws $40

Dale and June Johnson $50

Ron and Dianna $100

Mary Halsted in loving memory of my husband Douglas Halsted $250

Arlo and Shirly Movick $50

Dorothy Huesman Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year $10

Richard and Kim Cory $25

Deloris Faught in memory of husband Gary, daughter Debra and grandson Nathan $200

Hilary Carpenter in memory of Mike Carpenter and Hunter True $100

Tom and Louise Zrostlik in memory of the DeWeerdt / Zrostlik families $300

Kirk and Katherine Paulson $100

Sharon Paulus $20

Allie, Matt and Eric $50

Donald and Sharon Kruckenberg $25

Roger and Cheryl Tietjens $100

David and Laura Henderson $25

Marjorie and Dean Saathoff $35

Premaleela Shetty $50

Rosalyn Pearson and Jaime Delacruz $30

John and Theresa Sheehy $50

Anonymous $10

Jean Jenkins $10

Gary and Janet Dasch $20

Audrey and Terry Peterson in loving memory of Nancy Whaley $100

Harold and Beverly Platts $100

Janice Nierling $200

Ann Wolf in loving memory of Tom Wolf $50

Martha Ryan $100

Bonnie Pals $25

Carol Burnett in memory of Tom Burnett and his parents $25

Carol Burnett in memory of Dick Losee and his parents $25

Carol Burnett in memory of my parents Ford and Anne Drewry $25

Mark and Brenda Rasmuson in memory of our Dads $50

Kenison Construction Inc. $200

Delano and Harriet Winter $50

Robert and Jayne Noble in memory of our son Lucas $25

Vivian Rasmussen $20

Karen Dole $50

Roger and Janice Fekkers in memory of daughter Kim $50

Kenneth Schneider $500

David Solberg and Diane Wilson $50

Eldon and Betty Siemers $25

Love, Pat, Steven and Linda Thompson in loving memory of Charles, Mildred and Charles Steven Thompson $25

First Citizens Bank Statement Prep Ladies in memory of Audrey Pappas and Dorothy Paul $35

Sally and Tom Waggoner $100

Roger Obrecht in memory of Leah Obrecht $100

From Family in memory of Dixie Murl $25

Joyce Hoff $20

Ray and Teresa Rottinghaus $100

Lois Thompto $30

Mike Evans in memory of brother Dave $100

Chapter IY-PEO $132

Mark and Janice Feustel in memory of our parents $100

Greg in memory of Judy $25

Anonymous $10

Craig Remmen $50

Women of ELCA St Paul Lutheran Church $150

Ron and Debbie Pumphrey $50

In memory of Christmas pasts $7

First Christian Church $100

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.

We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.



