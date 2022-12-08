Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 8

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $7,051.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $23,389.00

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $76,611.00

Laura Truesdell $50

Julie Geving In loving memory of Yvonne and Burnell Geving $100

Donald and Doris Weber $10

The Zanios family in memory of Thomas J Zanios III $100

Robert and Patricia Martin in memory of our son Todd $100

Gary and Susan Gerdes $20

Stuart and Julie Oltrogge in memory of our family $100

Deacons of the First Presbyterian Church of Mason City $400

Anonymous $500

Steven and Kelly Schnieders $200

Shirley Eide in memory of loved ones $20

Jeffrey Rowe $1,000

Maggie $100

Duane and Sharon Holstad $50

Anonymous $250

Bob and Kathy Nelson $50

Susan Borcherding in loving memory of my husband Glenn Borcherding and my parents Francis and Ruth DeSart $50

Joan Bartel $25

Jack and Verna Ouverson in memory of loved ones $25

Leota Chase in memory of Joel $50

Michael and Susan Brager $30

Jan and Tom Lovell in memory of Susan Connell-Magee $250

Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt, Lauren and Everleigh In loving memory of our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents Lee and Leona Buffington and Marjorie Curtis $50

Iona Nuehring Merry Christmas $50

Margaret Jost in memory of Dean $100

Dick Biederman $25

Roger Poole $25

In memory of Robby Halford $50

Mark and Karen Bull $20

Charles Walker $100

PEO Chapter IV $76

Shelley Moore and family in memory of our parents Don and Ruth Stanton and my beloved brother Mark. Forever loved! $150

D & J Vrba $100

Doug and Mary Helen Meyers $30

Karen and Jonathan Kiss $250

Russel Stahl $20

Shirley Harmon in loving memory of husband Dale E Harmon and in loving memory of son Matthew Harmon $50

Kathy Trainer in memory of Bob Trainer $30

Northwestern Steakhouse in honor of Tony and Flora Papouchis $200

Larry and Cindy Brandau $25

Marlene Freudenberg $25

Joseph and Patricia McLaughlin $100

Anonymous $100

Michael and Jane Connor in memory of George and Luella Pagel $20

Mardene Lien $200

Dan and Jane Billings in memory of our parents $100

Merle and Dorothy Duckert $25

Karen Ruble $200

Nicholas and Amber Kmoch $100

Anonymous $50

Roger and Sandy Holden $30

Terry and Sue Oetken and family in memory of Roger Roberts and Mae and Philip Hendrikson $50

Terry and Sue Oetken and family in memory of Phyllis and Armand Oetken and Helena and Fred Oetken $50

Patricia Bublitz in memory of Robert, Darlene and Curtis Bublitz $25

Hepperly and Godfrey family in memory of Gary Hepperly and friends and family who have gone before us. We'll meet you on the other side. $50

Alice Haynes $25

Calvin Doremkamp in memory of Norma Dorenkamp $100

Bradford Huso $50

Ron and Debbie Pumphrey $100

Arlene Gerdes in loving memory of Duane $50

Wayne and Becky Kudej $25

Linda Koopman $50

Sandy Klatt in honor of Chelsey, Macey and Cameron $15

Ann Wolf in memory of Tom Wolf $30

Julie Brunsvold in memory of Mayland and Marguerite Brunsvold $50

Don and Chris - Jack and Lil $150

Cal and Terri Ploeger $50

Luther and Kay Gesme in memory of Idona Schott $100

In memory of Gary Lee Bengtson - an extraordinary friend $200

Doug and Kim Erbe in memory of our son Alex J Gemaehlich $100