Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 7

Cheer Fund logo

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $220.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $16,338.00

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $83,662.00

Douglas and Kayla Halfpap $50

Anonymous $15

Lorris and Myrna Long $100

Richard and Janice Noss $25

Eldon and Betty Siemers $30

