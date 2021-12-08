Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 7 - we're a quarter of the way to goal!

We're almost a quarter of the way to our goal, so please help if you can. The money goes toward gift cards for local families in need. You can do it online with just a click (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,001.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $24,002.92

TO REACH GOAL: $85,997.08

Mardene Lien $100

Mardelle and family in memory of Chuck Sorensen $50

Tim and Bev Weber $100

Blanche Chizak and family $25

Rosalyn Pearson and Jaime Delacruz $25

Kathryn Long $10

Jay and Marilyn Richey $25

From memorials contributed from friends and family In memory of Doug Freudenberg who passed away last January $50

Patricia Wright $30

Anonymous $5

Barbara Wood-Koenigsfeld in memory of loved ones $25

Trudi Hoil $25

Larry and Barbara Soland Merry Christmas! $25

Bob and Karen Cole $100

Christmas Cheer Fund helping North Iowans in need Since 1927, the Christmas Cheer Fund has received thousands of letters from children and adu…

Leota Chase in memory of Joel $50

Alta Hansen $20

Anonymous $20

PEO Sisterhood Chapter IW $50

Skip and Shirley for our loved ones $20

Don and Gwen Cottingham $100

Greg Hall $40

Gary and Tracy Peterson $25

Robert Ritter in memory of Mary Lou Olson and Ruth Ritter $50

Darlene Weitzel in memory of my husband Leroy Weitzel and my parents Richard and Edna Tietz $30

Linda and Patrick Graham $100

Sandra Klaudt in honor of Cameron, Chelsey and Macey $15

PEO Chapter KW $100

Thomas and Jacqueline Martin in memory of loved ones $50

Larry and Cindy Brandau $25

Lyle Murl $25

Jean Brumm $100

Jeannette Hegenbarth in memory of Gene and Lois Tracy $25

Maggie $100

Linda Lenz in memory of Elaine Lenz and Robbie Lenz $100

Eldon and Betty Siemers $30

Julie Neeley in memory of Garry Neeley $100

Shirley Otten in memory of loved ones $15

Patrick and Roxanne Ropella $100

Michael and Susan Brager in memory of our families $30

Mark and Monica Heard in memory of loved ones $50

Raymond and Elizabeth Gogel $25

Delores Mindrup $25

Judy Lincicum Merry Christmas to everyone $20

Gwen Lewis $25

Ella Frenz $20

Richard Lacoste $100

Anonymous in memory of my guardian angel! $50

Arthur and Kathleen Mahon $100

Dorothy Huesman $10

David and J Donell Doering in memory of Paul and Jan Doering $50

Michael and Janet Borcherding $100

Keith and Barbara Yarrow for those in need $100

Timothy and Kristine Latham $100

Richard and Sharon Walsh in memory of Katelyn Marie Halloran $50

Julie and Steve Nuehring in memory of Irene Ward $100

Merna Pinneke in memory of Larry, Jim, Mike, Tim and Nick $100

Larry and Ellen Niebur $100

Randy and Mary Kay Pearce $500

Connie and Tim Woodburn $100

Jeannie and Deane Johnson Jr $25

Terry and Marla Kerr-Lawson in memory of our mothers and thankfulness for our family $100

Barbara Rickard in memory of Jerry and my parents $30

Anonymous $300

Pat Toepfer in memory of Bud Toepfer $100

Charles and Nancy Sweeten $100

Edward and Brenda Simon $50

Chuck and Sandy Whitt $100

Sandy Zeller in memory of the beautiful Christmas's Mom and Dad made sure we had. We were very blessed and loved and I pray this will help some other family have a wonderful Christmas too. Remember Jesus is the reason. $30

Jamie T Zanios in loving memory of our son Thomas James Zanios III $100

Terry and Audrey Peterson in loving memory of Nancy Whaley $100

Kenneth and Sheila Bash $25

Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Angeline and Earl Sowder $10

Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Robert and Dorothy Gretillat and Alta Sturgeon $10

Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Lisa Marie Gretillat $10

David and Carolyn Luscomb $200

Becky Weakland $100

Jean Casey and Matt Berry $75

Anonymous $200

Donavon Baker $25

Donald Freese in memory of my wife Lila J Freese $25

Dave and Jan Dorenkamp in memory of loved ones $30

Anonymous $25

Marilyn Strike to those in need $350

Dennis and Jean Fitzel in memory of Fitzel and Sheka families $200

In honor of our parents Norma and Floyd Johnson and Jim and Mary Ann Hendricks $500

Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani $50

Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg Foley $50

Gladys Biehl $50

Garry Oehlert in memory of Howard and Verna Oehlert $100

Carole Nelson $25

North Iowa Amateur Radio Club $25

Mark and Lynne Scribbins $500

Doris Determan in loving memory of Jack $100

Barry in memory of Vivien Billi Gmzizk $26

Karen and Jonathan Kiss $250

William and Patricia Doble $100

Joel Smith $50

Cheryl Flaucher $25

Anonymous $100

Marilyn Holland in memory of William and Esther Gentz $25

Marilyn Holland in memory of Jeff Gentz $25

Marilyn Holland in memory of Kloose family $25

Bob and JoAnn Mason $50

Anonymous $25

Eugene and Shirley Smith $25

James and Christine Wallace $25

Timothy and Betty Cross $100

Anonymous $50

Mary Kennedy $20

Delano Winter $35

Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan and Hailey, Jason and Megan and Matt, Lauren and Everleigh in loving memory of our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, Lee and Leona Buffington and Marjorie Curtis $75

Ann Polashek $25

Jack and Marilyn Mueller $50

Mike and Shannon Janssen peace begins with a smile $100

Jim and Carol in memory of loved ones $30

Anonymous $130

Melody McMillan in honor and in memory of my Denny $100

Arlene Gerdes in loving memory of Duane $50

Bruce and LaVonne Kaasa $100

Jannis Storey $25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0