Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 7 - we're a quarter of the way to goal!

We're almost a quarter of the way to our goal, so please help if you can. The money goes toward gift cards for local families in need. You can do it online with just a click (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).
TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,001.00
TO-DATE TOTAL: $24,002.92
TO REACH GOAL: $85,997.08
Mardene Lien $100
Mardelle and family in memory of Chuck Sorensen $50
Tim and Bev Weber $100
Blanche Chizak and family $25
Rosalyn Pearson and Jaime Delacruz $25
Kathryn Long $10
Jay and Marilyn Richey $25
From memorials contributed from friends and family In memory of Doug Freudenberg who passed away last January $50
People are also reading…
Patricia Wright $30
Anonymous $5
Barbara Wood-Koenigsfeld in memory of loved ones $25
Trudi Hoil $25
Larry and Barbara Soland Merry Christmas! $25
Bob and Karen Cole $100
Since 1927, the Christmas Cheer Fund has received thousands of letters from children and adu…
Leota Chase in memory of Joel $50
Alta Hansen $20
Anonymous $20
PEO Sisterhood Chapter IW $50
Skip and Shirley for our loved ones $20
Don and Gwen Cottingham $100
Greg Hall $40
Gary and Tracy Peterson $25
Robert Ritter in memory of Mary Lou Olson and Ruth Ritter $50
Darlene Weitzel in memory of my husband Leroy Weitzel and my parents Richard and Edna Tietz $30
Linda and Patrick Graham $100
Sandra Klaudt in honor of Cameron, Chelsey and Macey $15
PEO Chapter KW $100
Thomas and Jacqueline Martin in memory of loved ones $50
Larry and Cindy Brandau $25
Lyle Murl $25
Jean Brumm $100
Jeannette Hegenbarth in memory of Gene and Lois Tracy $25
Maggie $100
Linda Lenz in memory of Elaine Lenz and Robbie Lenz $100
Eldon and Betty Siemers $30
Julie Neeley in memory of Garry Neeley $100
Shirley Otten in memory of loved ones $15
Patrick and Roxanne Ropella $100
Michael and Susan Brager in memory of our families $30
Mark and Monica Heard in memory of loved ones $50
Raymond and Elizabeth Gogel $25
Delores Mindrup $25
Judy Lincicum Merry Christmas to everyone $20
Gwen Lewis $25
Ella Frenz $20
Richard Lacoste $100
Anonymous in memory of my guardian angel! $50
Arthur and Kathleen Mahon $100
Dorothy Huesman $10
David and J Donell Doering in memory of Paul and Jan Doering $50
Michael and Janet Borcherding $100
Keith and Barbara Yarrow for those in need $100
Timothy and Kristine Latham $100
Richard and Sharon Walsh in memory of Katelyn Marie Halloran $50
Julie and Steve Nuehring in memory of Irene Ward $100
Merna Pinneke in memory of Larry, Jim, Mike, Tim and Nick $100
Larry and Ellen Niebur $100
Randy and Mary Kay Pearce $500
Connie and Tim Woodburn $100
Jeannie and Deane Johnson Jr $25
Terry and Marla Kerr-Lawson in memory of our mothers and thankfulness for our family $100
Barbara Rickard in memory of Jerry and my parents $30
Anonymous $300
Pat Toepfer in memory of Bud Toepfer $100
Charles and Nancy Sweeten $100
Edward and Brenda Simon $50
Chuck and Sandy Whitt $100
Sandy Zeller in memory of the beautiful Christmas's Mom and Dad made sure we had. We were very blessed and loved and I pray this will help some other family have a wonderful Christmas too. Remember Jesus is the reason. $30
Jamie T Zanios in loving memory of our son Thomas James Zanios III $100
Terry and Audrey Peterson in loving memory of Nancy Whaley $100
Kenneth and Sheila Bash $25
Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Angeline and Earl Sowder $10
Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Robert and Dorothy Gretillat and Alta Sturgeon $10
Therese and Robert Greillat in memory of Lisa Marie Gretillat $10
David and Carolyn Luscomb $200
Becky Weakland $100
Jean Casey and Matt Berry $75
Anonymous $200
Donavon Baker $25
Donald Freese in memory of my wife Lila J Freese $25
Dave and Jan Dorenkamp in memory of loved ones $30
Anonymous $25
Marilyn Strike to those in need $350
Dennis and Jean Fitzel in memory of Fitzel and Sheka families $200
In honor of our parents Norma and Floyd Johnson and Jim and Mary Ann Hendricks $500
Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani $50
Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg Foley $50
Gladys Biehl $50
Garry Oehlert in memory of Howard and Verna Oehlert $100
Carole Nelson $25
North Iowa Amateur Radio Club $25
Mark and Lynne Scribbins $500
Doris Determan in loving memory of Jack $100
Barry in memory of Vivien Billi Gmzizk $26
Karen and Jonathan Kiss $250
William and Patricia Doble $100
Joel Smith $50
Cheryl Flaucher $25
Anonymous $100
Marilyn Holland in memory of William and Esther Gentz $25
Marilyn Holland in memory of Jeff Gentz $25
Marilyn Holland in memory of Kloose family $25
Bob and JoAnn Mason $50
Anonymous $25
Eugene and Shirley Smith $25
James and Christine Wallace $25
Timothy and Betty Cross $100
Anonymous $50
Mary Kennedy $20
Delano Winter $35
Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan and Hailey, Jason and Megan and Matt, Lauren and Everleigh in loving memory of our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, Lee and Leona Buffington and Marjorie Curtis $75
Ann Polashek $25
Jack and Marilyn Mueller $50
Mike and Shannon Janssen peace begins with a smile $100
Jim and Carol in memory of loved ones $30
Anonymous $130
Melody McMillan in honor and in memory of my Denny $100
Arlene Gerdes in loving memory of Duane $50
Bruce and LaVonne Kaasa $100
Jannis Storey $25