Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 6

Every year as the Globe Gazette launches its Christmas Cheer Fund, we’re reminded that the generosity of North Iowans is great, but the need is boundless.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

This year as in all years, requests for help are pouring in from across North Iowa. Most of the pleas are simple: Times are tough, I lost my job, and I want to give the kids a nice Christmas.

Some are even simpler: “Need food for Christmas dinner.”

“All money goes to pay bills.”

Most are thinking of their families: “Times are so tough, and I want to buy a present for the grab bag at our family Christmas dinner.”

“I was recently hospitalized after emergency surgery. I’m missing work and I have four kids at home who I don’t want to go without due to my misfortune.”

“My mom is a single mom who works so hard to provide for my little sister who is only 7 years old and I want her to be able to give my sister a great Christmas!”

Some are heartbreaking:

“The kids have holes in their clothes, no winter coats no boots no toys. Mom works to decide if she should buy food or pay rent.”

“I’m a single mother of two boys whose father was killed and I just want my kids to have a good Christmas.”

“My dad was told he has only six months to live and I would like to make this Christmas special.”

Like the scores of people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $16,118.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $16,118.00

TO REACH GOAL: $83,882.00

Jim Kuhlman $100

Ozzie Ohl $100

The North Iowa Solo Parents and Singles $100

Anonymous $300

Robert and Pat $150

Jim and Amanda Ragan $100

Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast $100

In honor and memory of John Freese $100

Bob and Judy Johnson and Barbara Perry Johnson In memory of Alden Johnson $50

Richard and Donna Blanchard $100

Chuck Hines and Linda McCollum in memory of William and Agatha Hines $50

Terry Tyrrell $10

Trudi Hoil in memory of Terry $50

Bob and Steve in memory of John and Kay Strom $200

Globe Gazette reunion $220

Jane Reynolds remembering HQ $50

Edith Case in memory of Sydni and Kelsey $100

Tom and Marilyn Hanna in memory of loved ones $100

David and Carolyn Luscomb $200

Mark and Monica Heard $50

James and Patricia Ueker always remembering our family members who had passed but thankful for those who are here with us. Merry Christmas everyone!! $30

Ida Floy in loving memory of my husband Duane Floy and our parents Henry and Anna DeWeerdt and John and Pearl Floy $30

Lois Greenlee in memory of Don Greenlee $25

Myrna Barlas in memory of George and Jennie Barlas and brother Tom $30

Ruthann Reimers $50

Karen Knudtson given in memory of my parents Virg and Pat Clabaugh $20

Marilyn K. Tagesen in memory of Lloyd, Ginger, Martin and Hazelle Tagesen $100

Pat and Roxanne Ropella in memory of Agnes Garner $100

In memory of the Village of Dougherty $13

James Cash $50

Doneta Pedelty in memory of my daughter Kim Bernhard, son-in-law Michael Phelps, brother Bob Christiansen and other loved ones $50

Joan Donaldson $25

Peggy Bang in memory of Roger Bang $200

JD and ML Sivwright $250

J Dunagan Merry Christmas $100

Barb and Earl given in loving memory of our parents Bill and Helen and Erwin and Selma $50

Wayne Rietema in memory of my grandchildren Andrew and Ashley Mc Geary $125

Laura Jinkinson $125

Tom and Louise Zrostlik in loving memory of DeWeerdt and Zrostlik families $200

Rodney and Susan Simmons $100

Norma Schroeder in memory of Walt Schroeder, my dearly beloved husband who passed away earlier this year $25

Delores Mindrop $50

Chuck and Sherri Schafer $50

Sherley Katuin in memory of loved ones $300

Randy and Mary Kay Pearce $500

Bruce Oimoen in memory of our parents Bruce and Elain Oimoen $50

Jo and John Stumo $100

Craig and Linda Ackarman in memory of Grant and Reva Anderson and Don and Delores Ackarman $100

Arlene Roberts "remembering Christmas past" Karen, Susan, Steven and Janet $10

Arlene Roberts in loving memory of Rog always $10

Merna Pinneke in memory of Laurence Pinneke $50

Steve Snyder and Louise Cragg $500

Klemme Potpourri Club $50

Gregg and Sandra Olson $200

Duane and Dixie VanHorn $50

Mark and Patricia Repp $100

Vicky Anderson in memory of Lexus Suza and Holley Flame $200

JJL and CHL $500

John and Sue McLaughlin in loving memory of our parents $100

Alan and Lucille Samson $50

Willard and Barb Krabbe in celebration of our family - Sherry, Dan , Jordan, Jenna and Jamin Manus - Doug and Jane Krabbe family - Kayla, Matt and Emery - Connor and Logan and Noah and Spencer. Merry Christmas to all $500

Richard and Gary Staebler in memory of Myrna K Staebler $50

Randy Johnson $200

Howard and Vonda Wilcox in memory of loved ones $100

Tom and Jo Wilder in memory of loved ones $25

Mike and Shannon Janssen health and happiness to all! $100

Anonymous in memory of Skip, Dan and Laura $100

The Athenian Club $25

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Denney $500

Bob and Karen Cole $100

Cortland Peterson $25

Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg Foley $50

Jim and Rita Foley in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani $50

Steven Mathre $25

Ruth Norris $200

Anonymous $175

Byron and Gwen Suntken in memory of loved ones $50

Mary Halsted and family in loving memory of Doug Halsted $200

Anonymous $20

Bruce K. Long in memory of my aunt Doris A. Bruce $50

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Arthur Chizek $50

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Richard Dole $50

Jerry and Phyllis Cooling $25

Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314 $200

Julie Jensen $50

Dennis and Jean Fitzl in memory of Sheka and Fitzl families $200

In honor of Mavis Espinosa $100

Larry and Barbara Soland Merry Christmas! $25

Chuck and Sandy Whitt $100

Thomas and Jacqueline Martin $50

Danny and Lynne Lunstrum $100

Ron $50

Janice Cooper in memory of my husband Richard $25

Anonymous $25

Mary Dudding $50

Margaret Fox $50

Jim and Nancy Fingalsen $25

Karen Dole $100

Jerry and Loni Siefken $100

Yvonne and Tom Stibal $25

Eleanor Olk in memory of my husband Norman Olk $50

Michael and Janet Borcherding $100

Barry in memory of Vivien Billingmieier $25

Bonnie in memory of Margaret and Luther Younge $50

Bonnie in memory of Edith and Frank Poohl $50

Oscar and Blondie $50

Larry and Ellen Niebur $100

Hacks Pest Control $50

Ron and Donna Grein in memory of grandson Michael Dickens $30

Robert Snyder $25

Paul and Barbara MacGregor $1,000

Joyce Mills $40

Doris R. Determan in memory of Jack Determan $100

Donavan and Dixie Cook $50

John and Marcy Colvin in memory of Theo $25

Diane Lovick in memory of Larry Lovick $100

Leon Caspersen $50

Alice Ruby $50

Dave and Jan Dorenkamp Happy Holidays $30

Fred and Jackie Wendt $20

Marilyn Suntken $25

Deloris Faught in memory of husband Gary, daughter Deb and grandson Nathan $100

Darlene Weitzel in memory of my husband Leroy Weitzel and my parents Richard and Edna Tietz $30

Gary and Vicki Wattnem in honor of our soldiers $100

Gladys Biehl $20

Paula, Robin, Cindy, Nicki and Kirk Happy Birthday to our Dad Lloyd Findley $25

Wallace and Judith Reidel $10

Jo Ann Peterson $50

Anonymous $50

Mardelle and family in memory of Chuck and Dennis Sorensen $50

Anonymous $100

Friends from Fertile $25

Laura Frey Happy Holidays $25

Bruce and LaVonne Kaasa $125

Steve and Carolyn Shoger in memory of family and friends $25

Joann Johnson $20

Patrick and Kathryn Carney $100

Susan Carlson $20

Chip and Kathy Kinsey $100

Gerald and Vel Mondahl $25

Dale and Avis Jensen $25

Ronald Petersen in memory of Judy Petersen $100

Allan and Marta Eenhuis $75

Steven and Barbara Epperly $50

Marlene Brown $50

John, Ellene, Ronda, Alex and families in loving memory of our Mom and Dad, Harold and Ardyce Nodtvedt and beautiful sister Becky Jo $50

Dawn and Wayne Barkema $100

L. Gene Gallogly $30

Sandra Gobeli in memory of Dave Gobeli $100

Sandra Gobeli in memory of Maxine Chany and Clarence Miller $100

Sandra Gobeli in memory of Lester and Avis Gobeli $100

Sandra Gobeli in memory of Grandpa and Grandma Rowe $50

John and Zoe Hugo Peace on Earth, Good Will to All $100

Madonna and Dennis Easley $25

Marilyn Strike for those in need $400

Rozena VanLent in memory of Theis and VanLent families $100

Kim and Bob Ritter in memory of Mary Lou Olson, Ruth Kramer Ritter and Lynn Ritter $50

Ken and Carol Smith given in honor and memory of loved ones $100

Carol Peterson $50

James and Sharon Jass $30

William Friedow in memory of O.W. and Rubee Friedow $25

Ida Rhine $5

Sharon Olson and family in memory of Maxine and Gene Clark, Greg Hinderman and Dick Olson $30

The family of Lyle and Lavonne Krull $50

Larry and Donna Nelson $35

Anonymous $5

Shirley Berry in memory of my husband Bob Berry $25

Lucille and Donald Walters $60

Diane Wilson and David Solberg $75

Joseph and Darlene Behr $100

Marlin and Marj Senne in loving memory of our son Steven $50

Janet Vinson $40

Karl Zimmerman in memory of Norma Zimmerman $50

Lois Jean Nieman $20