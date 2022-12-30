Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 29

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $25,551.05

TO-DATE TOTAL: $88,384.50

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $11,615.50

Dennis and Linda Cassmann $25

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Prayers, Blessings, Love to all. Merry Christmas $50

Elaine Weiland in memory of my husband Dean Weiland $25

Velma Brannon for husband and son Emmett and Thomas Brannon $150

Shirley Reynolds in memory of Skip Reynolds and the rest of the family $25

The Paynes in memory of Gene and Katie Payne and Harlan Kies $300

Laura Olander Merry Christmas $100

Roxanne and Brad Burns in memory of Francis Burns $50

Cindy Chizek in memory of my wonderful parents Clarence and Irene Chizek $20

Douglas Caffrey $250

Shirley Faaborg $50

David and Alice Christiansen in memory of our parents and other loved ones $50

Karen and Stuart Schultz in memory of Gerald Schultz and family that are deceased $100

Karen Muth and Vern Mondry to remember all we have lost $50

Larry and Donna Gray in loving memory of Harold C Gray, Ruth Gray, Denny Gray, Tom Helling and Myrtle Helling $100

Duane and Marlene $150

LeAnn Dixon in loving memory of my husband Delton Dixon, grandson Justin Dixon, our parents Art and Gladys Dixon and Joe and Lillian Torkelson and many other family members $300

James and Sharon Magelssen $50

Betty Pierson and family in loving memory of George (Butch) and other loved ones passed $50

Joanne Kerr $75

Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation Inc $20,000

Jane Reinsomoen $50

Erika, Elizabeth and Alexandra $100

Kenny and Linda Shaw in loving memory of our son Chad - in our hearts forever $100

William Britven $300

Greg and Kim Hansen $50

Your family in memory of Dick and Delores Avise $100

James and Marcia Latham $50

J Patrick and Debra Trulson $100

Knights of Columbus St Patricks Council No 7898 $100

Terry and Marla Lawson in memory of our parents $200

David and Laura Henderson $25

Anonymous in memory of Stephenie $100

David and Margaret Pfannes $75

Gene Watson in Kathy's memory $150

Anonymous $50

Nancy Gunther in memory of Tex and Louise Pearson, Lynne Wisman and Nancy Pearson $100

David Bailey memories of Mason City $50

John Helgren in memory of Dad $100

Bradley Lewerke in loving memory of family and friends $75

Anonymous $100

Steve and Tracy Murphy in memory of Patrick Murphy Bjerke, William Bjerke, Robert Murphy and Matt Murphy $100

In memory of our beloved son Jayme $100

In loving memory of our parents and sister Orvis, Roma, Jo and Gordon $100

In fond memory of friends Bob Ouverson, Lynne Wisman, Bob Swanson and Dean Haugen $50

Bruce and Nellie Mastin $100

Rosalie Anderson in memory of Josh Bier $100

Christmas photos, ads, and stories from the Globe's archives dec 26 1950.jpg Dec 24 2004.jpg dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg dec 14 1931.jpg dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg dec 23 1944.jpg dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg dec 24 1936.jpg dec 12 1932.jpg dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg