Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 21

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,440.45

TO-DATE TOTAL: $62,833.45

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $37,166.55

Sue Smith in memory of parents Cecil and Billie Mallo and brother Jim Mallo $40

Larry and Mary Schnurr $50

Jim and Jan Ollenburg $100

Brad and Cathy Isaak $500

Bonnie Gemaehlich in memory of Al Gemaehlich $25

Bonnie Gemaehlich in memory of Alex Gemaehlich $25

Mason City Friends $50

Mason City River City Sunrise Rotary $560

James and Carol Weaver $50

Arvid Matson in memory of my wife Dixie $100

Dorothy Baumgartner $100

Colleen Dutcher and family in loving memory of Bob Dutcher $25

A Friend $300

David and Sue Kingland in memory of Clarence and Mavis Deardeuff $100

Gary and Jeanette Sturges $25

Donna Kruckenberg $50

David and Carol Clayton $1,000

Al and Barb Lewerke in memory of our loved ones in heaven $40

Anonymous $200

Leila, Lennon and Magnolia in memory of Shawn True $25

Anonymous $40

Debbie Perry in loving memory of George $25

Eugene Ferden in memory of Florence Ferden $50

Anonymous $10

Lisa and James Koppin $100

D C in memory of Ma and Dad $50

Teresa Rottinghaus in memory of Ray Rottinghaus and Terri Imhoff $100

Paul Gordon $100

Joann and Russell Hardy $100

Wayne and Rita Blaisdell $100

Sue and Gene in loving memories of the Klatt, Cornelius and Malek families $50

Dan and Joleen Snyder in memory of our dad Al Gamaehlich and other loved ones $25

Don and Flo in memory of Larry, Dylan and parents $50

Don and Flo in honor of families $50

Anonymous in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - We love you $25

Sandy Brunsen in loving memory of my husband Verne Brunsen $50

Becky Weakland $100

In loving memory of Jim, Beverly and Jack Bonner, LeRoy, Mary, Chuck and Bev Behr, Jim D, Pete A and our daughter Lindsay Jane Behr $25

Celebrating Mary Mechem and the Epiphany Butterflies $25

