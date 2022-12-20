Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 20

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,630.45

TO-DATE TOTAL: $58,393.45

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $41,606.45

Aaron, Rita and Dirk Charlson - Mike, Carolyn, Aaron and Shelby Korth and family thanks for the firewood $400

Patrick and Janice Holahan $25

Gary Schinagel $25

Marilyn Wallace $25

Rick and Nancy Gates $50

Yvonne Addis in support of all those who are transgender $25

Galilean Lutheran Church $65.45

Anonymous $25

Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company $500

Emmanuel North American Lutheran Church Women $50

Richard and Sharon Walsh in memory of Kaitlyn Marie Halloran $50

Anonymous $5

Chris and Jodi Suntken, Bennett and Jace in memory of Ron Bier $20

Muriel Haberkamp in memory of Burke Haberkamp $35

Bonnie Estes in honor of my grandchildren Maxwell, Mason, Brooklyn and Skylar $40

Jim and Mary McGuire $100

Arlene Mock in memory of Jim Mock $25

Stephen and Vicki Wolfe in memory of family $100

Marilyn and Scott Sadler in memory of Loren Sadler $25

Marilyn Sadler in memory of my parents Merlin and Millie Factor, brother Ron, grandparents Joe and Alma Factor and mother Kathryn $25

Mike and Leah Marth $50

Anonymous $100

Joan Gribben in memory of Pete Gribben $50

The game night girls - Vickie, Kathy, Sylvia, Nancy and Marlene $50

Anonymous $100

Linda Graham in memory of Robert Graham and Leona Graham $100

Larry and Sharon Hicok $25

Sally Gardner $50

Anonymous $500

Stan in memory of Bess $50

Marty and Chuck in honor of our loved ones $30

In memory of John Schwichtenberg $250

Mason City Noon Kiwanis $282

Anonymous $100

Anonymous in memory of Rick Groth $200

Carol Finn $50

Alice Nielsen in loving memory of my husband Floyd and daughter Nancy Whaley $50

Carolyn and Mitchell Weiss $100

In memory of Delbert and Mary Ann Watson $50

Bruce and Diane Trimble $150

River City Kiwanis Club $500

Wilma Schnurr $100

Lenard and Carol Hamand in memory of Brian K Hamand $23

Lenard and Carol Hamand $50

Russ Elliott in memory of Harold and Della Elliott $100

Lorren and Patricia Johnston $50

Duane and Robin Tabbert Merry Christmas! $100

Sharon Raymond in loving memory of Daniel Raymond $100

The Schissel family of Dougherty $150

Pamela and Joseph Rowe $100

Joann Geving in loving memory of Yvonne and Burnell Geving $100

The Thomson family - Manly, Charles City and Mason City $50

Gene and Rosemary Tannahill $25

Mike and Sherri Eddy $50

Sharon Dodge $100

Robert and Mary Williams $100

Barbara Heimer $25

Kelly, Kyler, Pierson and family in memory of Kent Taylor $25

Roger and Karen Wenzel $100

Alan and Joni Opheim in memory of Earl and Shirley Opheim $50

Alice Erland in memory of Jeff and Wayne $200

Julie in memory of my family, Max, Lena, Roger, Mike and Jay Zirbel. Loving memories of grandparents, relatives, and friends who have passed also. Miss you all so much. I pray for world peace, we need it now more than ever $70

Mick and Jacque Keyser $25

Roger and Marilyn in memory of friends $50

John and Mary Lou Murphy remembering our parents $50

Phillip Copas $25

Mark Bieber $25

James Schmidt $25

John Mayall $25

Dorothy and family in loving memory of deceased members of Zrostlik and Hestness families $25

Ralph and Audrey Wolf $25

Judy Nielsen and family in loving memory of family who have passed $500

David Franke $50

Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse. Miss you all so much $20

Roxie and Larry in loving memory of James and Bertha Duggan and Lawrence and Gladys Espinosa $25

Lois Hammond $20

Denny and Bev Currier Merry Christmas $20

