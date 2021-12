Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 2

This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can. You can do it online with just a click (go.globegazette.com/cheerfund).

TODAY'S TOTAL: $15,001.92

TO-DATE TOTAL: $15,001.92

TO REACH GOAL: $94,998.08

Linda Koopman $50

Dixie and Howard Christopherson $100

Lehigh Hanson $48

Ozzie Ohl $100

Janet Moldenhauser in memory of my husband Clinton $200

Linda Koopman $50

JJL and CHL $500

Wayne Rietema in memory of grandchildren Andrew and Ashley McGeary $100

Anonymous $20

James and Amanda Ragan $100

Anonymous in honor of Terry Hoil $100

Lois Greenlee in memory of Don $25

Bob and Steve in memory of John and Kay Strom $200

Ruth Lang $15

Muriel Haberkamp in memory of my husband Burke Haberkamp $35

Charles Hines in memory of William and Agatha Hines $50

David and Carol Clayton $1,000

Maria Wentworth in memory of my sweet Royal $100

Dan and Jane Billings in memory of our parents $100

Leon Anderson $20

Mark and Patricia Repp $100

Christmas Cheer Fund helping North Iowans in need Since 1927, the Christmas Cheer Fund has received thousands of letters from children and adu…

Jerry and Phyllis Cooling $25

Bernie Meyer in loving memory of my husband Dick Meyer $25

Ronald J Laudner Jr $100

Gus and Judith Dimarco $25

Kenneth W Schneider $300

Richard and Gary Staebler in memory of wife and mother Myrna Staebler $50

Tom and Louise Zrostlik in memory of the DeWeerdt/Zrostlik families $200

Maxine Brinkman $100

Jay Beck in memory of Ralph and Virginia Diercks $50

J A and Dixie Dunagan $100

Ruthann Reimers $50

In loving memory of Harold Leach, Freda and Merrell Zeigler, Emma Leach, Anna Haake, Karl Haake, Shauna Jones, Lillian Chollett, Lawrence Pavek, Glenye Loomer, Nellie Lunde and Katie and Dick Fox $125

Gene and Kathy Hinrichs $100

Ed and Rosemary Schoolcraft $200

Sharon Dodge $25

Marjorie Lundberg $50

Mary Dudding $50

Bob, Judy and Barb and Bert in memory of Alden Johnson $25

Joe and Kris Plank $500

James Cash $50

Susan Borcherding in memory of our parents Francis and Ruth DeSart and Harry and Esther Borcherding $50

Karen Clabaugh Knudtson in memory of my parents Virge and Pat Clabaugh $20

Jo and John Stumo $100

In memory of Joan Otterman $820

Willard and Barb Krabbe in celebration of our family Sherry, Dan, Jordan, Jenna and Jamen Manus - Doug, Jane, Noah and Spencer Krabbe - Kayla and Matt Smith - Connor and Logan Putz. Merry Christmas $250

Jim and Nancy Fingalsen $50

Betty McCarthy in memory of Jim and Rich McCarthy $50

Ida Floy in loving memory of my husband Duane Floy and our parents John and Pearl Floy and Henry and Anna DeWeerdt $30

Margaret Fox $50

Karen, Susan, Steven and Janet Remembering Christmas Past $10

God Bless $20

Warren Devries Family $500

Ann Wolf in memory of Tom Wolf $40

In memory of Robert and Kathryn Denney $500

Joanne Kerr $110

Chris, Dale and Bill in memory of Glenn Rogers $50

Robert and Joann Bowers in loving memory of our parents Everett & Hazel Harrison, Loren and Geneveive Bowers and loved ones who have passed. $50

Daniel and Pamela Bollinger $25

Shelley Moore in memory to my parents Don and Ruth Stanton and my dear brother Mark Stanton. I can still hear the bells! $150

Mike, Maria and Kristine in memory of Tony Axiotis $25

Marlene Brown $50

JD and ML Sivwright $200

David and Georgia Johnson Merry Christmas! $25

Marolyn Brodersen $100

Iona Nuehring Merry Christmas! $50

Carol Tweeten $25

Glens Tire Service $100

Glen and Deb McIntire $50

Melvin and Carol Peterson in memory of the Peterson and Kuhlemeier family - Merry Christmas $100

Ruth Graf $50

James and Patricia Ueker Merry Christmas Everyone! $25

His family in memory of Dean Jost $100

Rozena Van Lent $100

Wendell Mahoney $25

David Franke $100

Marilyn Tagesen in memory of Lloyd, Martin E and Hazelle, and Virginia "Ginger" Tagesen $100

Anonymous $50

Janice Cooper in memory of my husband $25

Dianna and Ron $100

Mary Helen and Doug Meyers $30

Lucille and Donald Walters $50

Ron and Debbie Pumphrey $100

Sharon Dodge $100

Richard Stoltenberg $25

Kathy Muff in memory of Ron Muff $100

Douglas and Kayla Halfpap $50

Roger and Sandy Holden $25

George and Janice Guenther in honor of our parents $25

Bradford Huso $20

Jack and Verna Ouverson in memory of loved ones $25

Robert and Sadie Echelbarger $20

Anonymous $100

Thomas and Sally Waggoner $100

Carolyn S Ahrens Marsh in memory of Dale O Marsh, Jim Ahrens, Jack and Virginia Jensen and Ed and Nellie Ahrens $100

Galen and Jerrylyn Brinkman in honor of our parents $100

Catherine Sargent $10

Joan Coonley $10

Vernon and Diane Bushbaum $20

Patricia Anderson in memory of Harvey and Ronnie Anderson $100

Danny and Lynne Lunstrum $100

Donnella Dull $25

Alice Haynes $20

Ronald and Rebecca Lundblad $100

Friends from Fertile $50

Samuel and Deborah Hunt $300

Peace on Earth, Good Will to All $150

Kelly in memory of my Dad Kent Taylor $25

Joan Donaldson $25

Marilyn Witham Heindal in memory of my parents Robert and Myrtle Witham $10

Shirley Berry in memory of my husband Bob Berry $25

Bill Friedow in memory of O W Friedow and Rubee Friedow $25

Dale and Avis Jensen $40

Wallace and Judith Reidel $25

Barbara Yount $20

Wayne and Rita Blaisdell $100

Susan Brown $20

First Christian Church $100

In memory of Skip, Dan and Laura $100

Robert and Pat Peterson $150

In memory of Ron Sherman $20

Cortland Peterson $25

Ron and Anita Jessen $100

Yvonne and Tom Stibal $25

Merry Christmas! $9.27

Steve and Cindy in memory of Renee Oconnor $20

Carol Tinkey in memory of Lloyd Tinkey $50

Bruce and Diane Trimble $150

Tom and Marilyn Hanna $100

Julie Jensen $50

River City Kiwanis Club $500

Carolyn and Mitchell Weiss $100

Nadine Mathre $300

Bruce and Elaine Oimoen in memory and in honor of our parents $25

Jane Reynolds remembering HQ and Christmas Cheer Fund miracles $50

Richard and Janice Noss in memory of our parents $25

Beverly and Jerry Hodson $50

Bonnie and Al Gemaehlich in memory of our grandson Alex $25

Duane and Dixie VanHorn $50

Steve, Mary and Alyssa Wendt in loving memory of our parents Glennis and Doris Steiger and Elmer and Marge Wendt and sister Catherine Steiger Meyer $100

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Stan and Kathy Hemann $50

Craig and Nancy in honor of our parents Francis and Marcella Richey and Glenn and Katie Fuller $100

In memory of our sister. May others have a blessed Christmas $40

Carol Jean and Merlin Iverson $50

Pam Miller in memory of my sister Deb $20

Jerry and Loni Siefken $50

In memory of Judy Petersen $100

Love always Colton and Carlie. We miss you so, Love John, Ellene, Ronda, Alex and family in memory of Grandma Ardyce, Grandpa Harold and Aunt Becky Jo $30

In memory of Susan Connell-Magee $250

Denny and Bev Currier Merry Christmas! $25

Grace Lonergan in loving memory of Ron, Kathy and Steve $20

Marcia Taylor in loving memory of my husband Jack $50

Marcia Taylor in loving memory of our parents Roy and Ann Hume and Harold and Ethel Taylor $50

Don and Chris - Jack and Lil $150

Janice Hackbart $20

Shirley in memory of Dick $50

James and Sharon Jass for loved ones $40

Rex and Jan in memory of family and friends $50

Allan and Marta Eenhuis $50

James and Sharon Magelssen $25

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0