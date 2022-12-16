Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 16

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.
Marvin and Rhonda Janka in loving memory Hub and Pat Janka, Glenn, Pearl and John Marshall and Glenda Winters $25
Marcene and Willie Moore in memory of loved ones lost $100
Barbara Rickard $20
Jean Laudner in loving memory of Karl Laudner $25
Lowell and Ellamae Butler in memory of our parents $100
Norman Barkema $2,100
Lisa in loving memory of my brother Lynn R Kingland $30
Vivan Leach in loving memory of Harold Leach, Freda and Merrell Zeigler, Emma Leach, Anna Haake, Karl Haake, Shauna Jones, Lillian Chollett, Lawrence Pavek, Glenyce Loomer, Nellie Lunde and Katie and Dick Fox $125
Linda in memory of Bill, Lauren and Mindy $150
Wilbur and Carolyn Coe $25
Evelyn Sell $200
Matt and Ben in memory of Grandpa and Grandma Levenhagen and Grandpa and Grandma Braun $40
Eugene and Dorothy Evans $100
Irene Murphy $50
Jean Brumm $100
Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle in memory of our son Cade, our sister Joan and our parents $200
