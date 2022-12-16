Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 16

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,875.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $51,753.00

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $48,237.00

Lori and William Broghammer $100

In memory of Evonka Nielson $50

Keith Reich in memory of my wife Jackie $10

J & L in honor of our grandkids - A,B,C. and D, E, and K,C. Merry Christmas $140

Michael and Diane Greenan $20

Thomas and Katherine Langlas $75

Anonymous $40

David and Terri Kuntz $50

Marvin and Rhonda Janka in loving memory Hub and Pat Janka, Glenn, Pearl and John Marshall and Glenda Winters $25

Marcene and Willie Moore in memory of loved ones lost $100

Barbara Rickard $20

Jean Laudner in loving memory of Karl Laudner $25

Lowell and Ellamae Butler in memory of our parents $100

Norman Barkema $2,100

Lisa in loving memory of my brother Lynn R Kingland $30

Vivan Leach in loving memory of Harold Leach, Freda and Merrell Zeigler, Emma Leach, Anna Haake, Karl Haake, Shauna Jones, Lillian Chollett, Lawrence Pavek, Glenyce Loomer, Nellie Lunde and Katie and Dick Fox $125

Linda in memory of Bill, Lauren and Mindy $150

Wilbur and Carolyn Coe $25

Evelyn Sell $200

Matt and Ben in memory of Grandpa and Grandma Levenhagen and Grandpa and Grandma Braun $40

Eugene and Dorothy Evans $100

Irene Murphy $50

Jean Brumm $100

Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle in memory of our son Cade, our sister Joan and our parents $200

Christmas photos, ads, and stories from the Globe's archives dec 26 1950.jpg Dec 24 2004.jpg dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg dec 14 1931.jpg dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg dec 23 1944.jpg dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg dec 24 1936.jpg dec 12 1932.jpg dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg