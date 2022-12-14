Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 14

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,815.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $37,963.00

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $62,037.00

Glenn and Mary Sorbo $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

The Women of St Peter Lutheran Church Rockwell IA $200

Merry Christmas - Peace be with you $50

David Skattebo $100

Debra Nordskog in memory of Steve Nordskog $50

The bowlers of North Iowa in memory of Dave Evans, Mike Evans and Jim Hodenfield $2,000

James and Cheryl Severson in memory of Roy and Lois Severson $100

Donald White in memory of Novella and Beth $40

Randall and Kyndra Walton $300

Jeff Bonner for those in need $50

Gary Harris $100

Rich Halverson in memory of loved ones $200

James and Cheryl Nesbit $25

Kenneth and Sheila Bash $25

Raymond and Elizabeth Gogel $25

Mark and Jan Feustel in honor of our parents $100

Iota Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa to honor Louise Swanson $75

Iota Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa to honor Hazel Chuck $75

Charles and Nancy Conroy $50

Anonymous $100

