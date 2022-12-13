Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 13

Like the people listed below, you can make this holiday season merrier for a family in need. Donate in person or by mail at the Globe Gazette office, 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2, Mason City, Iowa, 50401, or mail donations to PO Box 271, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Go to go.globegazette.com/cheerfund to apply for help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,484.00

TO-DATE TOTAL: $34,148.00

STILL NEEDED TO REACH GOAL: $65,852.00

Roger and Susan Schlitter in memory of loved ones $300

Jim and Teresa Geitzenaur $100

PEO Sisterhood Chapter IW $50

Maria Mitchell Study Club $100

Wallace Reidel $25

David Atkinson $100

Gus Brandt $100

Sam and Deb Hunt $300

Warren L Devries Family Trust $500

C Bradley and Janann Price $100

Anonymous $100

James Pearce for Grace $25

Ella Frenz for Bob Frenz and Dick Lewerke $20

Marlys Nelson in memory of loved ones $75

Jim and Julie Vaith in memory of Don Vaith and Marilyn Balek $100

Dave and Polly Suntken in memory of loved ones $50

Lynda McMannes in memory of Jim and Doug McMannes and Jim's grandparents $20

Tom and Luci Tisor $50

Kirby and Joyce Schmidt $25

In memory of Grandpa Gord $10

Trinity Lutheran Church Bazaar $500

Karolyn and William Hornung $50

PEO Chapter KW $100

Phyllis Hrubetz in memory of family and friends $25

From family in memory of "Mumbles" $25

Sandy Wilde in memory of my late husband Richard Wilde and other loved ones $25

Gordon and Johanna Anderson in memory of V J and Frieda Cooper $100

Gary and Janet Dasch $25

Sterling and Victoria Young $50

Robert and Carolyn Wenzel $50

Mark Michaels $100

Mason and Kelli Harms in memory of our fathers Larry W Lovick and Michael J Harms $50

Mary in memory of Gene $75

Joe and Kris Plank $500

Scott and Jenee Sprau $100

Richard and Susan Johnson $50

Jerry and Kim McDowell in memory of Leighton, Catherine, Steve and Jay Demaray $100

Carol Tinkey $50

Steve and Cindy remembering Renee O'Connor $20

Gene and Kathy Hinrichs $100

Dianne Cahalan Salling and family in memory of John J Cahalan $200

Ava Rezab to honor Buster, Annie, Merny, Patty and Merle $200

Jerry and Barb Knoll in loving memory of our daughter Sara $150

Craig and Teresa MacDougall $100

David Balek $10

Craig and Andrea Nelson $50

Chad Klouse $100

Anonymous $4

Philip and Pauline Strand $100

LeRoy and Pam Miller in memory of Roland Miller $30

Mary Kisilewski in loving memory of Dave Kisilewski $100

Dan and Carla Burke in memory of our Christmas angel Kelli Marie Burke $30

Wife, Mom and families in loving memory of my husband Jerry Haxton and sons Jeff, Michael and Terry Haxton who are so missed $20

Craig Remmen $50

In memory of St Patricks in Dougherty $15

Myrna Bernemann $25

Craig and Sally Clark $100

Dianne Jarosh in memory of Charles $20

Marty and Nancy Hjelle have a blessed Christmas! $50

Shirley Rasche in memory of my husband Karl Rasche and parents Syl and Helen Malek $25

Denny and Judy Brumm in memory of our daughter Tammy $50

Terry and Audrey Peterson in loving memory of our dear friend Nancy Whaley $100

Don Freese in memory of my wife Lila and our parents $50

Tommy and Phyllis Haugen $15

Linda Willeke $25

Carlene Davis in memory of loved ones $50

Gary and Deborah Howell $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of my husband $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of our parents Ole and Ann and Jake and Elsie $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of my grandson Dustin $25

Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War Tent #42 $20

JMP $25

Erma Haarup in memory of Bob Trainer $30

Wayne and Lori Pope in memory of June, Linda, Sharon, Marcia, Sandy and Amy $150

John Bork $20

St Paul Lutheran Church $100

Donna and Steve Dunbar in memory of Mike and Jean Dunbar $50

Anonymous $20

Steve and Vicky Rye $50

Linda Cooper Hall for Dad $20

Louise Piper in memory of Bruce Piper $25

David and Mary $50

Michele Obryon in loving memory of Douglas Hanson $100

Dolores Bowers $20

Jeannette Hegenbarth in memory of Gene and Lois $25

Sherry Kinney $100

Lynette Lewis in memory of my husband Terry $25

Steve, Mary and Alyssa Wendt in loving memory of our parents, Glennis and Doris Steiger and Elmer and Marge Wendt and sister Catherine Steiger Meyer $75

Delores and Craig Van Horn $30

Patricia Hart in memory of Bob Hart $25

Anonymous $25

Bob and Judy VerBrugge in memory of our parents $50

Anonymous $30

William and Debra Robinson $100

Thomas and Carolyn Fischer $500

Wally and Jean Fiala in memory of Marvin Kirscher $50

Wally and Jean Fiala in memory of our loved ones $50

Marjorie Enabnit in loving memory of my husband Duane Enabnit $40

Harlan and Marge Baack in honor of our family and in memory of loved ones $20

Harlan and Marge Baack in honor of Colleen Dutcher's 95th birthday on Dec. 20 $20

Dick and Sue in memory of our parents and our son Chad $50

Jon and Linda Matson $100

Carol Boyle in memory of deceased members of Patrick Boyle family $150

Carol Boyle in memory of deceased members of Ray VanZile family $150

Christmas photos, ads, and stories from the Globe's archives dec 26 1950.jpg Dec 24 2004.jpg dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg dec 14 1931.jpg dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg dec 23 1944.jpg dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg dec 24 1936.jpg dec 12 1932.jpg dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg