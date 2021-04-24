Charles City woman part of first female battalion in San Diego now a Marine

"Our girl made it!" she said. "She made it through the Crucible. I like to call it the 'Crucifixion.'"

"Our girl" is Mackenzy Bilharz. On Jan. 25, Bilharz, of Charles City, along with 59 other young women from all over the country, became the first all-female platoon of Marines to train at Marine Corps Recruit Depot-San Diego in California, alongside their male counterparts, in the 100-year history of the depot.

The 13 weeks that make up recruit training in the Marines is generally accepted as the toughest of the military branches. At the apex of those 13 weeks is The Crucible, where the recruits spend 48 hours with no sleep and just two military issue MREs (field meals), performing a variety of runs, obstacle courses and exercises designed to push the recruit to the limit of their mental and physical endurance. Near the end, recruits must take on "The Reaper," a 700-foot hill they must climb during their run with a 55-pound sack of gear on their back.

Afterward, in a ceremony that often brings recruits to tears, they receive the heartfelt congratulations of their drill instructors, their new title of "Marine," and their eagle, globe and anchor pin -- the insignia of the corps.