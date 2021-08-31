Charles City to seek renewal of option tax

In about 16 months, Charles City's current local option sales tax, a 1% add-on for in-town retail transactions, will expire after being in effect for a decade. Before that happens though, city officials intend to get a new plan out to residents to re-up the tax for another 10 years.

According to Charles City Administrator Steve Diers, the plan is to ask voters to approve a new 1% local option sales tax in an election March 1. To get on the ballot, Diers said, 50% of the county's population must okay the referendum's inclusion. “We either need other cities to check off or we get that from the county.”

"The county also has local option sales tax, and theirs also ends Dec. 31, 2022. So we’re going to go through the steps of passing a resolution to get both of our local option sales tax referendums on the ballot," Diers said.