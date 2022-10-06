Charles City to host candidate forum on Oct. 12 - Oct. 13

Community members are invited to meet their candidates for the contested Floyd County Supervisor, Iowa House and Iowa Senate races at a pair of candidate forums.

The forums will take place on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 starting at 7 p.m. at the Charles City Senior Center. The county supervisor candidates will be featured on Oct. 12 and the Iowa House and Senate candidates looking to represent Floyd County on hand the following evening, according to a press release.

The forums are being hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). They are open to the public and will be recorded for playback on the Charles City Public Access Network (Mediacom Channel 4 or online at www.charlescitypan.com).

The public will not be able to ask questions directly to the candidates, but are encouraged to submit questions in advance for consideration to info@charlescitychamber.com. A review panel will select from the submitted questions to be asked of the candidates based on appropriateness, fairness and to avoid duplication. According to the release, questions can also be written down and submitted by the audience during the first half of each forum for consideration.

Candidates running for the three Floyd County Supervisor seats are:

Julius Bryant, Doug Kamm and Mark Kuhn in District 1.

Dennis Kiefer and Joshua Mack in District 2.

Jeff Hawbaker, Jim Lundberg and Jayson Ryner in District 3.

Running for Iowa House District 58 are Dene Lundberg and Charles Thomson, while the candidates for Iowa Senate District 29 are Jenn Wolff and Sandy Solomon.

All of the above candidates were invited to participate and all have confirmed they will take part, with the exception of Ryner who is unavailable those two nights.

“We appreciate each of these candidates being willing to step forward and represent us in Floyd County,” said AAUW member Anna Burnham in a statement. “We hope the public will take this opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates as they make informed decisions on who to vote for come November 8.”