Charles City 19th Amendment Society to celebrate 100th anniversary of suffrage

The National 19th Amendment Society of Charles City has planned a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote with a number of events – and the first is just around the corner.
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews will sign a proclamation, with members of the 19th Amendment Society in attendance, at City Hall on Monday before the City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
The proclamation will formally recognize the centennial anniversary of suffrage and the vital work done by Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt, who grew up in Charles City, was the leader of the National American Women’s Suffrage Association and created the Winning Plan that finally gained the woman’s right to vote in 1920.
Following the victory, Catt founded the League of Women Voters.
Catt spent many of her adult years in Charles City. Her childhood home is today a museum and includes an interpretative center that are both maintained by the National 19th Amendment Society, a local nonprofit formed in 1991 to preserve Catt’s legacy.
Cheryl Erb, president of the National 19th Amendment Society, said this year is an important milestone in women’s rights.
“Prior to 1920, there was a time when women could not own real property, could work but the paycheck was given to the male of the household, were not allowed to speak at public functions, and there was even a time when the father could will away the children,” she said. “I cannot imagine living where over half the people are not able to vote. The 19th Amendment was a pivotal, monumental shift in our country and commemorating the centennial deserves a year to fully embrace what that change meant for women.”
Many events have been planned throughout the year. They include an Iowa PBS (previously Iowa Public Television) screening of a documentary about Catt, as well as the presentation of “The Yellow Rose” by Iowa State University professor Jane Cox, who portrays Catt.
In May, Linda Meloy, author of “Century of Impact,” a history of the Iowa League of Women Voters, will be in Charles City for a book signing at the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home Museum.
In June, plans will be made to attend “Suffragists,” an original musical about the movement. The production will be performed at UNI in Cedar Falls. On July 4, plans are to have 100 or more women and men – commemorating the 100th anniversary -- walk in the annual Fourth of July Parade. In August, an open house and celebration will be held at the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home Museum. Other activities are planned and will be announced in advance of their dates.
For more on Carrie Chapman Catt and the National 19th Amendment Society, visit the website at: catt.org. The society can also be found on Facebook and Twitter (#CattMuseum).
The National 19th Amendment Society provides financial and volunteer support for maintenance of the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home Museum, educational programs for all ages, and preserves the history of Carrie’s life and body of work.