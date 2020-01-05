Charles City 19th Amendment Society to celebrate 100th anniversary of suffrage

The National 19th Amendment Society of Charles City has planned a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote with a number of events – and the first is just around the corner.

Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews will sign a proclamation, with members of the 19th Amendment Society in attendance, at City Hall on Monday before the City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

The proclamation will formally recognize the centennial anniversary of suffrage and the vital work done by Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt, who grew up in Charles City, was the leader of the National American Women’s Suffrage Association and created the Winning Plan that finally gained the woman’s right to vote in 1920.

Following the victory, Catt founded the League of Women Voters.

Catt spent many of her adult years in Charles City. Her childhood home is today a museum and includes an interpretative center that are both maintained by the National 19th Amendment Society, a local nonprofit formed in 1991 to preserve Catt’s legacy.

Cheryl Erb, president of the National 19th Amendment Society, said this year is an important milestone in women’s rights.