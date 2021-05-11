Charles City teen injured in head-on collision

A Charles City woman is in Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after the car she was driving in Floyd County collided head on with another vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Elizabeth Schmidt, 19, was heading west on Floyd County B33, west of Quail Avenue, at 2:25 p.m., when she attempted to pass a road grader that was kicking up a cloud of dust, according to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol. As Schmidt entered the eastbound lane, her 2005 Chevrolet Suburban collided head on with a 2015 Ford Edge being driven by Brandon Hummel, 35, of Riceville.

Schmidt was first transported to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City and then to Mayo via Airmed with undisclosed injuries. Schmidt's passenger, Joseph Holzer, 20, of Charles City, and Hummel were both taken by ambulance to MercyOne with undisclosed injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Cowell and Floyd city fire departments, Charles City EMS and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

The accident remains under investigation.

