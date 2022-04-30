 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles City Taekwondo strikes confidence in students

CC Taekwondo

Taekwondo instructor Matt Howlett and student Emily True practicing strikes on Monday.

 Abby Koch

With each blocked kick and counter punch, Charles City seventh-grader Emily True is building up confidence in her movements and in herself. Exactly what she wanted to do when she joined the school's Taekwondo program.

"I've definitely felt the difference being in Taekwondo. I feel like when I'm walking through big crowds of people, if one of them were to come up and try to attack me I would be able to defend myself if nobody else can," said True.

CC Taekwondo 5

Taekwondo instructor Matt Howlett and student Emily True practicing kick-blocking on Monday.

True is part of handful of students in Matt Howlett's Taekwondo program, which is in its first year at the district. Howlett has been practicing Taekwondo for just over 20 years and has taught at several gyms in South Dakota. He was able to bring Taekwondo to Charles City after a discussion with Superintendent Mike Fisher.

"I said 'could I do this?' and it was kind of an idea I had. (Fisher) was interested in doing to get students plugged in to different things," Howlett said.

According to an article from World Taekwondo, Taekwondo is Korean martial arts that teaches training of both body and mind. It is dynamic with active movements and is characterized by unity of body, mind, and life.

CC Taekwondo 2

Taekwondo student Bryce Voight with orange belt practicing a takedown.

The classes are open to anyone and the only cost is money for the uniform according to Howlett. Practice happens every Monday and Wednesday after school at the Charles City Middle School sixth-grade studio. All a student would need to do to join is fill out some paperwork.

Howlett currently has six students, mainly in the middle and elementary school levels, all of whom went through testing earlier this month to earn their next belt. Belt colors indicate the level of training an individual is at.

"They learn some physical fitness, just some basic cardio things and stretching along with some punching and kicking. (We also try) to boost self-esteem and self defense along the way," said Howlett.

Students at Monday's class were practicing blocking attacks and how to counter. A portion of the class focused of taking people down. Howlett corrected their form as soon as he saw an area of improvement with each.

CC Taekwondo 4

Taekwondo student Gregory Wilkins delivers a kick toward instructor Matt Howlett.

True says one of the skills that she has learned in Taekwondo that she enjoys practicing is "face contacts."

"Face contacts are just a whole bunch of moves. They involve targeting the face to really make sure that you have your opponent down," True explained.

Howlett says the point of Taekwondo is not about the violence aspect, but rather the overall improvement of an individual.

"We're not about trying to hurt people or to be bullies or anything like you see in movies. It's really all about personal development and making yourself better," said Howlett.

Development as a person has helped True out in the classroom, standing up for those who are being bullied. Howlett says he has see Taekwondo develop leadership qualities, like with True, in other activities and situations.

"Kids don't get as discouraged I think when they have a little more confidence," Howlett said.

CC Taekwondo 3

Taekwondo student Carter Charlton with yellow belt celebrates his takedown during practice on Monday.

True's piece of encouragement to others to join Taekwondo is for the "fun" aspect of the activity.

"There's going to be little spots where you're not going to be very perfect at it. You're not going to be perfect at it, but you're going to get better," True said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

