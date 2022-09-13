Charles City students show improvements in state testing scores

The Charles City Community School District announced on Monday improvements students have made on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP).

Iowa public school students in grades 3-11 take the assessment each year. The scores from spring 2022 were recently released by the state of Iowa.

In English language arts proficiency, Charles City 5th grade students achieved 20 percent growth overall compared to the previous year, according to a press release. This also included 15.5% growth for 10th graders and 2.9% for eighth graders. This year's scores marked 15.2% improvement over the past two testing cycles in ELA.

Students also improved in math, with 5th grade students seeing a 15.9% growth over the previous year. This included a 6% growth for 10th graders. In science, the district's 5th grade scores improved by 15.5% and 9.7% growth at the 10th grade level.

“We are very pleased with the outstanding progress our students are making on the ISASP and the growth we have been able to realize as an organization thanks to the amazing work of our educators, students, and families,” said Dr. Director of Academic Services Jennifer Schilling in a statement. “While we celebrate this progress, we also know we have more work to do. As we move forward, we will remain focused on fulfilling our vision of developing learners who are competent, compassionate, problem solvers.”

Schilling joins Charles City School District senior leadership team The Charles City School District has a familiar face taking on a new role.

According to a press release, students are also making gains as they move up in grade level. The students who moved from sixth to seventh grade, for example, notched 8% growth in math, 5% in literacy, and 4.5% in science.

Like many school districts, Charles City's ISASP scores dipped in the 2020-21 year due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. This year's scores are more in line with pre-pandemic levels and "even outpacing those scores, in some instances."

Charles City schools' strategic plan features robust tactics to continue growth around the district's focus area of engagement. This includes focus on teacher collaboration, alignment to standards and career pathways that leverage learning outside of the classroom.

New superintendent has bright outlook for Charles City School District A new school leader is looking to the future with her district.