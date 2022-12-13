Charles City students learn Japanese cuisine from professional chef

For professionally trained sushi chef John Sugimura, food can be more than just a meal. It can tell a story.

Sugimura has been sharing Japanese cuisine and culture with Charles City students as part of his "Tasting Japan" tour. Students in Cady Mead's family and consumer science classes had the chance to learn from Sugimura last week.

"Giving these kids something interesting to eat with food that tells a story and has integrity, that's hard," Sugimura said.

Having a professional chef in the district was made possible by Taher, Charles City's food service program. Taher provides opportunities for chefs in different geographical areas to prepare cuisines that are new to students.

"Anybody can go on the internet and say 'let's make Japanese,' but the chefs that we have come here (are) authentically trained doing the food within their cuisine. That's very different," said Sugimura.

Mead received an email about hosting Sugimura in her classes and jumped at the opportunity. Five classes and approximately 115 kids learned about Japanese cuisine.

"I was super excited. It's not very often to get to have highly ranked chefs come into your classroom to do demonstrations," said Mead.

Sugimura shared with students how to make gyoza dumplings, a steamed and fried Japanese street food. The dish has personal meaning for him.

"It is my grandmother's 100-year-old recipe," said Sugimura.

"That was the first time a lot of them have even heard of this dish," Mead said. "I think it was a good experience for them."

Students took part in cooking the dumplings and plating the food. Before taking a bite, students had to learn how to use chopsticks. For many in the class, it was their first time tasting Japanese food and using chopsticks.

While the food was being cooked, Sugimura grilled students' on their food preparation knowledge. Mead said it was good test for students and what they have learned in the class so far.

"Folding the dumpling (was a challenge). It was cracking, so I couldn't really get it," said ninth-grader Breanna Charlton.

"It is really cool that he got to come here and show us how to do it," said ninth-grader Julie Foster.

The part of the lesson that got the biggest reaction from classes was not the food, but Sugimura's family story.

"I like that he showed us every little detail of how to do it and told us his family background," said Charlton.

"It really resonated. There was one girl in particular who looked like she was going to cry," said Taher chef-in-training Katie Brinkman.

Sugimura's grandmother owned a restaurant before World War II but was put in a Japanese internment camp for more than four years. His grandmother never returned to the restaurant or her home and died shortly after the war from undiagnosed breast cancer. Sugimura is dedicated to sharing the story of World War II-era incarceration to deepen understanding of American history, according to a press release.

"I love to do food, but it really is to be able to tell the story of Japanese Americans," said Sugimura.

Sugimura was able to share Japanese cuisine with the Charles City School Board on Tuesday. Over 400 servings of Karaage-Don, Japanese fried chicken that is all gluten-free, was served to high school students on Thursday.

"They get nearly twice as much chicken to rice," Sugimura explained. "You get all this stuff in this little bowl because you're eating the stuff your body wants you to. Proteins and veggies then a little bit of starch."

Sugimura was pleased with that the Charles City Community School District values good and diverse food for the kids.

"They believe that kids deserve nutritious food. They believe that kids should be eating good food that tells a story," Sugimura said.