Charles City selects community flag

The Charles City community has selected a new city flag after a two-week public voting process.

The winner was announced by a task force charged with working with a professional graphic designer and element ideas suggested by the public, according to a Monday press release.

“Charles City and its citizens should be proud of the design that they chose. It incorporates the energy of the river, the intense integration of agriculture in our community as well as the deep appreciation of the arts and culture that is seen and experienced throughout our fine community,” said flag task force member Brad Bailey in a statement. “The final result is an outstanding tribute to the entire environment that makes Charles City a special place to live.”

Four final designs were voted on by the public between March 28 and April 8, through an online survey or in-person ballot at Charles City Public Library and Community Development Office. A total of 655 votes were cast for the public's first and second choices.

Design "B" received the most votes, featuring a white background with a flowing blue river and green on both sides. The middle features a cog or tractor tire with a center image of the Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Bridge inside. The center image also honors the school district with Comet orange.

“We worked with many of the concepts presented to us by the public, but our goal was to tell our story in as simple a design as possible,” said Mayor Dean Andrews in a statement.

The project, spearheaded by the Charles City Lions Club in conjunction with its 100th anniversary celebration, was to come up with a community flag to be featured in Central Park. The task force has a goal is to have the flag waving by Fourth of July. There are also plans being developed to sell the flags.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

